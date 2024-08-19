 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?

August 19, 2024 11:34 AM
Chris Simms details why he would be "shocked" if Sean Payton didn't name Bo Nix the Week 1 starter for the Broncos given his most recent performance in the preseason against the Packers.
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
6:45
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
4:25
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
CalebWilliams.jpg
8:00
Williams heated up despite slow start vs. CIN
nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
6:42
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
9:11
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
3:33
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher
jaydenreedpackers.jpg
6:12
Reed can be the St. Brown for the Packers
nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
6:57
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
5:56
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
20:40
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1
nbc_csu_bteplayoffteams_240612.jpg
6:40
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
nbc_csu_btefavbet_240612.jpg
4:20
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
