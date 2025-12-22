 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alpine Skiing: PwC Tremblant World Cup
How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Semmering
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at Michigan
No. 2 Michigan closing gap on No. 1 Arizona in AP Top 25, Duke falls out of top five
Jacob Rodriguez
Former QB Jacob Rodriguez now is an All-America linebacker for Texas Tech

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsmcdiscussion_251222.jpg
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
nbc_ffhh_bucs_pant_251222.jpg
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251222.jpg
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alpine Skiing: PwC Tremblant World Cup
How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Semmering
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at Michigan
No. 2 Michigan closing gap on No. 1 Arizona in AP Top 25, Duke falls out of top five
Jacob Rodriguez
Former QB Jacob Rodriguez now is an All-America linebacker for Texas Tech

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsmcdiscussion_251222.jpg
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
nbc_ffhh_bucs_pant_251222.jpg
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251222.jpg
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lay Dallas spread against Commanders on Christmas

December 22, 2025 11:13 AM
Drew Dinsick previews an NFL Christmas Day matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders with WAS down to its third QB

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_bucs_pant_251222.jpg
03:06
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
jaylen_warren.jpg
06:50
Warren and Gainwell decimate Lions defense in win
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251222.jpg
02:42
Best bets for 49ers vs. Colts in MNF matchup
nbc_ffhh_bengalsdolphins_251222.jpg
02:21
Burrow and Brown torched the Dolphins’ defense
nbc_ffhh_sunday_scaries_251222.jpg
02:17
‘Not worried’ about Allen after rough fantasy game
ashton_jeanty.jpg
05:05
LV’s Jeanty has massive game vs. Texans defense
herbert.jpg
04:04
Herbert, Chargers offense spark in win over Dallas
nbc_ffhh_patriots_251222.jpg
11:07
Diggs, Maye shine on SNF vs. Ravens
nbc_ffhh_jags_broncos_251222.jpg
07:15
Lawrence playing the best ball of his career
nbc_csu_chargerscowboys_251222.jpg
03:51
Simms: Herbert should be in MVP conversation
nbc_csu_givemeheadlines_251222.jpg
24:41
Give me the headlines: ‘Build-a-Bear’
nbc_csu_afc1seed_251222.jpg
03:42
Broncos control path to No. 1 seed in AFC
nbc_bte_ravenspackers_251222.jpg
01:47
Ravens have a ‘puncher’s chance’ against Packers
nbc_bte_texanschargers_251222.jpg
02:02
What’s at stake for Texans vs. Chargers?
GoffRotoBetting12-22.jpg
01:47
Lean Lions to cover against injured Vikings
nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
14:53
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
nbc_roto_broncoschiefs_251222.jpg
01:43
‘Tough’ for Broncos to cover spread vs. Chiefs
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
04:20
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
06:01
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders
nbc_pft_steelers_win_251222v2.jpg
05:11
Steelers put a ‘complete game together’ vs Lions
nbc_pft_lions_performance_251222.jpg
06:26
Lions have to go ‘back to the drawing board’
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251222.jpg
01:34
Herbert continues to be ‘incredible’ for Chargers
nbc_pft_playoffpicture_251222.jpg
02:59
Analyzing ‘crazy’ playoff picture
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_251222.jpg
06:24
Panthers claw to top of NFC South with win
nbc_pft_jagsbroncos_251222.jpg
10:38
Jaguars, Lawrence take down Broncos
nbc_pft_ravensfuture_251222.jpg
12:24
Simms: Have we seen the best of Ravens’ Jackson?
nbc_pft_patriotsdrakemaye_251222.jpg
04:05
Patriots are a ‘balanced football team’
nbc_pft_mavprace2_251222.jpg
03:35
Who is leading NFL MVP, Coach of the Year race?
nbc_pft_mpvrace1_251222.jpg
07:56
Maye is moving toward an ‘unlimited’ ceiling
nbc_pft_playoffspots_251222.jpg
06:39
Unpacking Patriots’ versatility, playoff field

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_arsmcdiscussion_251222.jpg
03:22
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251222.jpg
06:36
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
TrevorLawrence12-22DPS.jpg
10:29
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251222.jpg
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
nbc_dps_nateburlesoninterview_251222.jpg
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
nbc_rtf_gamepreview_251222.jpg
12:13
Preview: CFP quarterfinals ‘should be awesome’
nbc_rtf_groupof5teams_251222.jpg
05:11
What should CFP do with the Group of 5?
nbc_nba_askkb_251222.jpg
09:41
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
cfp_first_round.jpg
12:08
Does CFP format need wholesale changes?
nbc_rtf_olemissoregon_251222.jpg
07:01
Ole Miss, Oregon roll through first round
nbc_nba_lowvibesthekingsbucks_251222.jpg
09:56
How LAC poor season can lead to potential trades
nbc_nba_dksegmentsmallballpickset_251222.jpg
05:05
Take the over on 3’s made for Knueppel vs. Cavs
nbc_rtf_bamaokrecap_251222.jpg
04:34
Oklahoma too sloppy in loss to Alabama
nbc_rtf_miamitexam_251222.jpg
07:05
How should Texas A&M’s season be remembered?
nbc_nba_lowvibes_251222.jpg
02:08
Why vibes for talented Cavs are at ‘all-time low’
nbc_nba_snallballhighvibescade_251222.jpg
07:44
Pistons taking advantage of ‘unworldly’ defense
nbc_nba_smallballhighvibes_251222.jpg
09:52
How Spurs’ ‘young core’ is creating good vibes
dillingham.jpg
07:18
How will Michigan proceed in its coaching search?
durant.jpg
02:09
Rockets have edge on Lakers given injuries
curry.jpg
01:40
Expect Warriors to cover vs. Mavs Christmas Day
nbc_dps_upsetfanbase_251222.jpg
05:12
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
nbc_roto_cavsknicks_251222.jpg
01:31
Cavs become a buy low team vs. Knicks on Christmas
nbc_roto_sasthunder_251222.jpg
02:11
Take the under for Spurs vs. Thunder
nbc_dps_rickneuheiselintr_251222.jpg
06:36
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
nbc_pft_ravensprimetime_251222.jpg
03:35
Ravens are ‘hanging by a thread’ ahead of playoffs
nbc_nba_houvssac_comeback_251221.jpg
02:09
HLs: Kings rally from behind to win in overtime
NBC_PSNFF_SUNDAYSANTA_251222.jpg
08:05
Evaluating NFC playoff picture in Week 16
Diggs_int_raw_251221.png.jpg
04:14
Diggs: Maye knows he can trust me in big moments
Lions_downturn_raw_251221.jpg
04:50
Lions’ Week 16 loss shows they miss Johnson as OC
Hunter_int_raw.jpg
07:12
Henry: Vrabel demands fun and accountability