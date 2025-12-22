Lay Dallas spread against Commanders on Christmas

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Semmering
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
No. 2 Michigan closing gap on No. 1 Arizona in AP Top 25, Duke falls out of top five
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Former QB Jacob Rodriguez now is an All-America linebacker for Texas Tech
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Semmering
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
No. 2 Michigan closing gap on No. 1 Arizona in AP Top 25, Duke falls out of top five
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Former QB Jacob Rodriguez now is an All-America linebacker for Texas Tech
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Lay Dallas spread against Commanders on Christmas
December 22, 2025 11:13 AM
Drew Dinsick previews an NFL Christmas Day matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders with WAS down to its third QB
Related Videos
03:06
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
06:50
Warren and Gainwell decimate Lions defense in win
02:42
Best bets for 49ers vs. Colts in MNF matchup
02:21
Burrow and Brown torched the Dolphins’ defense
02:17
‘Not worried’ about Allen after rough fantasy game
05:05
LV’s Jeanty has massive game vs. Texans defense
04:04
Herbert, Chargers offense spark in win over Dallas
11:07
Diggs, Maye shine on SNF vs. Ravens
07:15
Lawrence playing the best ball of his career
03:51
Simms: Herbert should be in MVP conversation
24:41
Give me the headlines: ‘Build-a-Bear’
03:42
Broncos control path to No. 1 seed in AFC
01:47
Ravens have a ‘puncher’s chance’ against Packers
02:02
What’s at stake for Texans vs. Chargers?
01:47
Lean Lions to cover against injured Vikings
14:53
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
01:43
‘Tough’ for Broncos to cover spread vs. Chiefs
04:20
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
06:01
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders
05:11
Steelers put a ‘complete game together’ vs Lions
06:26
Lions have to go ‘back to the drawing board’
01:34
Herbert continues to be ‘incredible’ for Chargers
02:59
Analyzing ‘crazy’ playoff picture
06:24
Panthers claw to top of NFC South with win
10:38
Jaguars, Lawrence take down Broncos
12:24
Simms: Have we seen the best of Ravens’ Jackson?
04:05
Patriots are a ‘balanced football team’
03:35
Who is leading NFL MVP, Coach of the Year race?
07:56
Maye is moving toward an ‘unlimited’ ceiling
06:39
Unpacking Patriots’ versatility, playoff field
Latest Clips
03:22
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
06:36
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
10:29
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
12:13
Preview: CFP quarterfinals ‘should be awesome’
05:11
What should CFP do with the Group of 5?
09:41
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
12:08
Does CFP format need wholesale changes?
07:01
Ole Miss, Oregon roll through first round
09:56
How LAC poor season can lead to potential trades
05:05
Take the over on 3’s made for Knueppel vs. Cavs
04:34
Oklahoma too sloppy in loss to Alabama
07:05
How should Texas A&M’s season be remembered?
02:08
Why vibes for talented Cavs are at ‘all-time low’
07:44
Pistons taking advantage of ‘unworldly’ defense
09:52
How Spurs’ ‘young core’ is creating good vibes
07:18
How will Michigan proceed in its coaching search?
02:09
Rockets have edge on Lakers given injuries
01:40
Expect Warriors to cover vs. Mavs Christmas Day
05:12
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
01:31
Cavs become a buy low team vs. Knicks on Christmas
02:11
Take the under for Spurs vs. Thunder
06:36
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
03:35
Ravens are ‘hanging by a thread’ ahead of playoffs
02:09
HLs: Kings rally from behind to win in overtime
08:05
Evaluating NFC playoff picture in Week 16
04:14
Diggs: Maye knows he can trust me in big moments
04:50
Lions’ Week 16 loss shows they miss Johnson as OC
07:12
Henry: Vrabel demands fun and accountability
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue