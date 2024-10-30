Watch Now
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
Chris Simms says Joe Flacco gives the Colts the best chance to win right now on an Indianapolis team that's in contention to make the playoffs, compared to Anthony Richardson, who's still young and "extremely raw."
Up Next
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
Tagovailoa's return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
Chris Simms says Miami let one slip away against Arizona despite Tua Tagovailoa's return, details why it's hard to win a football game with a horizontal-passing attack, and reviews Kyler Murray's positive performance.
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed
Simms believes Lions will be NFC's No. 1 seed
Chris Simms breaks down the latest odds for the NFC's No. 1 seed, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, and explains why he likes the Detroit Lions to end up with the top spot despite the Packers and Eagles in chase.
Giants’ offense tough to trust against Steelers
Giants' offense tough to trust against Steelers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed preview the Monday night matchup between the Giants and the Steelers, where Simms doesn't see how New York's offense can keep the team in the game.
Broncos unleash Nix against the Panthers
Broncos unleash Nix against the Panthers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at the Denver Broncos' win against the Carolina Panthers, assess what they saw from quarterback Bo Nix and how the rest of the team is helping him out.
Give Me The Headline: NYJ disappoint, Murray balls
Give Me The Headline: NYJ disappoint, Murray balls
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 8, including the New York Jets' season being potentially over and Kyler Murray stepping up against the Miami Dolphins.
Breaking down Commanders’ Hail Mary game winner
Breaking down Commanders' Hail Mary game winner
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the final play of the Commanders-Bears game and point out everything that went right for Washington and wrong for Chicago.
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 8, including the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and more.
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down who will take the victory between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders, agreeing that the result hinges largely on whether Jayden Daniels plays.
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers
Simms isn't looking past the Giants on Monday night, but their offensive struggles have him and Florio going with the Steelers in Week 8.
NFL Week 8 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
NFL Week 8 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers and discuss why the team who loses this game is in danger of missing the playoffs.
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are both taking the Chargers coming off a short week to smother an injury-hampered Saints squad despite New Orleans' three extra days of rest.