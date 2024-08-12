 Skip navigation
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1
NFL’s kickoff is ‘a lot of fun to watch’

Other PFT Content

Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1
NFL’s kickoff is ‘a lot of fun to watch’

Other PFT Content

Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
49ers 'need a wide receiver back' in an Aiyuk deal

August 12, 2024 11:47 AM
Chris Simms analyzes the San Francisco 49ers situation with Brandon Aiyuk, explaining why it's important for them to get a wide receiver back in any potential deal.
