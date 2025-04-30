 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_elimanninggiants_250430.jpg
Eli Manning reportedly seeks NYG minority interest

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_elimanninggiants_250430.jpg
Eli Manning reportedly seeks NYG minority interest

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ward’s leadership must shine through dysfunction

April 30, 2025 08:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Titans’ dysfunction and spell out why Cam Ward being a natural leader could help turn things around.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
05:43
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
02:17
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_elimanninggiants_250430.jpg
01:43
Eli Manning reportedly seeks NYG minority interest
nbc_pft_biggestquestions_250430.jpg
14:47
Biggest questions remaining after NFL draft
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250430.jpg
07:30
Falcons are being ‘patient’ with Cousins’ contract
nbc_pft_jjmccarthyweight_250430.jpg
08:25
McCarthy ‘looking like an NFL QB’ after recovery
nbc_pft_micahparsonscontract_250430.jpg
02:14
Florio: ‘Inexcusable’ how Cowboys do business
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_250430.jpg
10:01
McCarthy knows he’s ‘ready to start’ in Minnesota
nbc_pft_jerryjoneswrs_250430.jpg
07:18
How Cowboys could still address WR need
nbc_pft_wardtitansoffense_250430.jpg
08:21
How Ward will fit into Callahan’s offense
nbc_pft_wardstarter_250430.jpg
03:37
Titans are not naming Ward starter over Levis
nbc_fnia_draftwinnersv2_250429.jpg
03:47
Giants, Eagles among 2025 NFL Draft winners
nbc_fnia_bestfits_250429.jpg
06:02
Hunter to JAX, Campbell to NE top best draft fits
nbc_fnia_shedeurround5_250429.jpg
09:54
Sanders should not have turned down interviews
nbc_fnia_headscratchers_250429.jpg
03:55
Egbuka, Booker lead head-scratching draft picks
nbc_fnia_bestdraftclass_250429.jpg
06:20
Who has the best 2025 NFL Draft class?
nbc_fnia_draftsteals_250429.jpg
03:44
Egbuka, Burden III headline 2025 NFL Draft steals
nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
05:43
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
07:06
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
06:31
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_commandersstadium_250429.jpg
06:25
Harris aims to build best stadium in the country
nbc_pft_favoritenflstadiums_250429.jpg
07:08
PFT Draft: Favorite NFL stadiums
camward.jpg
17:26
Take Your Pick: 2025 NFL Draft edition
nbc_pft_gladstonehunter_250429.jpg
04:14
Gladstone is singing Hunter’s praises
nbc_pft_derekcarrshoulder_250429.jpg
11:16
Carr confirms shoulder injury at church event
nbc_pft_georgekittle_250429.jpg
09:34
What reported Kittle extension means for Purdy
nbc_pft_shedeurprankcall_250429.jpg
03:17
Florio: NFL distributed Sanders’ number too wide
nbc_pft_billsdraft_250429.jpg
11:18
Beane pushes back against Bills’ draft criticism
jaydonblue.jpg
01:19
Blue could earn opportunity in Cowboys’ backfield
nbc_csu_favround3pick_250428.jpg
17:55
Williams, Fannin Jr., Noel highlight Round 3 picks

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250429.jpg
01:27
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
nbc_golf_pgaproround3_250429.jpg
08:18
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
01:25
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
35
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_glasnow_v3_250429.jpg
01:37
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation
nbc_roto_najeehampton_250429.jpg
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
nbc_roto_nimmo_250429.jpg
01:16
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
nbc_moto_sxbmpittsburgh_250429.jpg
10:25
Supercross 2025: Pittsburgh biggest moments
nbc_roto_suarez_250429.jpg
01:18
Suárez expected to return to Phillies rotation
nbc_roto_henderson_250429.jpg
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
zach_johnson.jpg
04:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
nbc_golf_roundtable_250429.jpg
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
nbc_golf_ogilvyinterview_250429.jpg
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
snedeker.jpg
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
nbc_dlb_shedeursandersfall_250429.jpg
13:54
Sanders’ story was a ‘perfect recipe’ for reaction
rodgerstomlin.jpg
18:48
Steelers ‘feel good’ about Rodgers situation
nbc_dlb_miamiheatfuture_250429.jpg
05:25
What’s next for Heat after getting swept by Cavs?
miami.jpg
04:00
MIA’s playoff exit is ‘worst’ in franchise history
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250429.jpg
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
nbc_roto_magicboston_250429.jpg
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
nbc_dps_peterose_250429.jpg
06:05
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
nbc_roto_pacersbucks_250429.jpg
01:30
Eyeing Lopez, Kuzma under rebounds in Game 5
nbc_roto_cavs_250429.jpg
02:04
Cavaliers futures are ‘consistently underpriced’
nbc_roto_lakerswolves_250429.jpg
01:52
Target Timberwolves to cover in Game 5 vs. Lakers
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_250428.jpg
10:55
Sanders ‘needed’ honesty during NFL draft process
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_250429.jpg
03:01
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
nbc_roto_rocketsgsw_250429.jpg
01:54
HOU can succeed in Game 5 with GSW ‘on fumes’
nbc_dps_cavaliersheat_250429.jpg
03:37
Heat ‘went south quickly’ in season-ending loss
nbc_pl_2robspurs_250429.jpg
06:04
Spurs ‘were pathetic’ in blowout loss to Liverpool
nbc_pl_2roblivtitle_250429.jpg
22:22
Liverpool throwing a ‘party for the ages’