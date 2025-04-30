 Skip navigation
Top News

SWIMMING-OLY-PARIS-2024
Katie Ledecky swims second-fastest 1500m freestyle in history; now has top 22 times
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Clemson at Texas
2026 NFL Mock Draft: A way-too-early look at where Arch Manning, Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier might fit
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
Connor Zilisch to sit out Texas Xfinity race after Talladega crash; Kyle Larson to drive No. 88 car

Top Clips

nbc_roto_marte_250430.jpg
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
nbc_roto_lewis_250430.jpg
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
degrom.jpg
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Bech should 'immediately' help Raiders offense

April 30, 2025 02:09 PM
With reports that second-round pick Jack Bech could start immediately for the Raiders, Lawrence Jackson envisions a Puka Nacua-esque rise in Year 1 from the WR.

nbc_roto_saints_250430.jpg
01:35
Which quarterback boosts Saints’ fantasy appeal?
nbc_roto_darnold_250430.jpg
01:37
Darnold to take ’90 percent’ of snaps for Seahawks
nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
01:25
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_roto_najeehampton_250429.jpg
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
nbc_roto_henderson_250429.jpg
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
nbc_roto_camskattebo_250428.jpg
01:24
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
nbc_roto_shadeur_250428.jpg
01:33
What Sanders has to do to see the field for Browns
nbc_roto_cmc_250423.jpg
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
kirk_mpx.jpg
01:16
Cousins’ top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN
nbc_roto_jaylenwarren_250423.jpg
01:06
Warren’s fantasy value hinges on PIT’s draft moves
nbc_roto_jjmccarthy_250422.jpg
01:26
Will Vikings’ McCarthy be good fantasy QB in 2025?
nbc_roto_jagsrbs_250422.jpg
01:36
Etienne’s future unclear amid Jeanty to JAX rumors
nbc_roto_saintsqb_250421.jpg
01:22
Saints reportedly ‘hot and heavy’ on QB Dart
nbc_roto_jeantyraiders_250421.jpg
01:18
Raiders reportedly ‘in love’ with BSU’s Jeanty
nbc_roto_travishunter_250417.jpg
01:32
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns
nbc_roto_henderson_250417.jpg
01:36
Broncos could be perfect fit for OSU’s Henderson
tyreek.jpg
01:07
Dolphins ‘not pursuing’ trade for WR Hill
nbc_roto_markandrews_250416.jpg
01:15
Could Ravens trade Andrews during NFL draft?
nbc_roto_suttonbroncos_250415.jpg
01:40
Fantasy impact of Sutton’s extension with Broncos
nbc_roto_shadeursanders_250415.jpg
01:29
Sanders to attend private workout with Giants
nbc_roto_derekcarr_250414.jpg
01:18
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250414.jpg
01:12
Prescott’s injury limits fantasy potential
nbc_roto_hampton_250411.jpg
01:18
Hampton has potential to be a ‘ready-made’ RB1
nbc_roto_joeflacco_250411.jpg
01:11
Fantasy fallout of Flacco returning to Browns
nbc_roto_murray_250410.jpg
01:06
More QB rushes would give Murray ‘top-5 upside’
nbc_roto_lawrence_250410.jpg
01:18
‘Long way to go’ for Lawrence’s fantasy viability
nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_250409.jpg
01:07
Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions’ St. Brown
nbc_roto_milroedraft_250408.jpg
01:45
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
nbc_roto_hunterdraft_250408.jpg
01:09
What Hunter would bring to CLE if drafted at No. 2
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
01:10
Patriots reportedly could focus on RB in NFL draft

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_marte_250430.jpg
01:28
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
nbc_roto_lewis_250430.jpg
01:20
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
degrom.jpg
01:39
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom
nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250430.jpg
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gt_jordanspieth_250430.jpg
06:37
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
nbc_golf_gt_schefflernelson_250430.jpg
07:36
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
nbc_dls_knickspistons_250430.jpg
10:35
Cunningham could vault to stardom eliminating NYK
oly_sbmss_gerardPYEgold.jpg
03:06
Gerard wins gold in snowboard slopestyle in 2018
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250430.jpg
01:10
No. 18 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson could see low scores
nbc_golf_tallahasseeregional_250430.jpg
08:37
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
03:48
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
nbc_dps_charlesbarkley_250430.jpg
19:44
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
nbc_csu_oroy_250430.jpg
02:18
Longshots to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_ew_sx_trackbuilding_250430.jpg
03:31
Ever Wonder: How is a Supercross track built?
nbc_csu_giantsrookiesvets_250430.jpg
02:09
‘Not crazy’ for NYG roster to have Wilson, Winston
gabrile_thumb.jpg
06:52
How will Browns navigate crowded QB room?
nbc_roto_cjcup_250430.jpg
01:50
Bet on Jaeger, Knapp as CJ Cup first-round leader
nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
06:23
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_roto_minvlal_250430.jpg
01:52
Target Randle, fade Doncic in Game 5 prop markets
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250430.jpg
01:37
Post, Eason highlight GSW-HOU Game 5 props
nbc_roto_nfldroy_250430.jpg
02:04
Inside the 2026 Defensive Rookie of the Year odds
nbc_roto_cleind_250430.jpg
02:02
Best bets for Cavaliers vs. Pacers series
nbc_roto_denlac_250430.jpg
01:56
Clippers-Nuggets Game 6 point total feels light
nbc_csu_joshallen_250430.jpg
06:55
Bills GM Beane on the defensive after draft
nbc_csu_dakprescott_250430.jpg
04:57
Will Prescott erase Cowboys’ issues in 2025?
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250430.jpg
13:41
Sanders shows why draft process is vital for QBs
nbc_dps_lukedecock_250430.jpg
10:32
UNC’s brand ‘at stake’ amid Belichick drama
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
05:43
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
02:17
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft