Herbert finds Fehoko to put Chargers up 14-0
Justin Herbert stands strong in the pocket and hits Simi Fehoko, who gets to the end zone to give the Chargers a two-touchdown lead over the Bears.
Ekeler takes screen to the house to open scoring
Austin Ekeler maneuvered his way through traffic after catching this screen pass and ended up with a 39-yard touchdown to get the Chargers on the board first vs. the Bears.
Wilson clutch for Jets, Taylor departs for Giants
Mike Florio discusses Zach Wilson’s heroics at the end of the Jets-Giants game and provides the latest on Tyrod Taylor.
How should Vikings proceed after Cousins injury?
With concern mounting about the injury Kirk Cousins suffered against the Packers, Mike Florio offers an update on where the Vikings could go from here.
Flag football add to 2028 Olympics a ‘huge deal’
LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman speaks to Mike Tirico about the importance of adding flag football to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, which will serve as a "launching pad" for football on a global scale.
Levis answers TEN QB question; ATL’s up in the air
Mike Florio reports on the Titans and Falcons’ quarterback situations after Will Levis went wild for Tennessee and Desmond Ridder exited for Atlanta.
Jets show ‘resilience’ in comeback win vs. Giants
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh discusses the team's resilience following their comeback overtime win over the New York Giants in Week 8.
Levis’ breakout vs. Falcons ‘a dream come true’
Will Levis calls on Titans fans to show respect to fellow quarterback Malik Willis and reflects on his breakout performance against the Falcons.
Bagent, Foreman highlight key SNF prop bets
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson discuss their favorite player props for the Bears vs. Chargers matchup on Sunday Night Football, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Young: First win ‘doesn’t entitle us to anything’
Bryce Young talks about how the Panthers need to stay hungry and avoid complacency after finally getting in the win column for the 2023 NFL season.
Top NFL Week 8 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson run through the top player props for NFL Week 8, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bagent ‘controlling the controllables’ with Bears
In this episode of 'Gets It', Michael Smith sits down with Bears QB Tyson Bagent to discuss his path from Martinsburg to Chicago, how he's extracting the most out of life, as well as how he's had to outwork everybody.