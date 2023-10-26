Watch Now
Berry's Bears-Chargers Love/Hate: Moore set to fly
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review which players Berry loves and hates in fantasy lineups for Sunday Night Football's Bears-Chargers clash.
Up Next
Bills defeated Bucs in ‘must-win’ contest
Bills defeated Bucs in 'must-win' contest
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the Bills' win over the Buccaneers Thursday night, including the strong play of Josh Allen against a Bucs team that is trending downwards.
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs
Taylor has 'unlocked' Waller, Giants WRs
Tyrod Taylor is set to make his third start of the season vs. the New York Jets so Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the backup QB's positive impact on the Giants' receiving corps.
Expect big games from Etienne, Hall in Week 8
Expect big games from Etienne, Hall in Week 8
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through the Week 8 matchups with the highest spreads, and explain why they are high on RBs Travis Etienne and Breece Hall.
Regression Files: Be wary of Carr, Hill
Regression Files: Be wary of Carr, Hill
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to unpack his Week 8 Regression Files, where he expects positive regression from Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Mixon and negative regression from Derek Carr and Taysom Hill.
Why Ekeler matches up well vs. Bears on SNF
Why Ekeler matches up well vs. Bears on SNF
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Austin Ekeler's potential vs. the Bears and discuss the key fantasy players in Bears-Chargers, Patriots-Dolphins and Chiefs-Broncos..
What Hill’s return means for fantasy managers
What Hill's return means for fantasy managers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down what Tyreek Hill saying he will play vs. the Patriots in Week 8 means for fantasy managers.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Buccaneers vs. Bills
Berry's fantasy preview for Buccaneers vs. Bills
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour previews the fantasy angles ahead of Buccaneers vs. Bills, where Tampa Bay's offense could take advantage of Buffalo's injuries on defense and a potential Dalton Kincaid breakout.
Eyeing Evans, Bills team total for TNF best bets
Eyeing Evans, Bills team total for TNF best bets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their best bets for Thursday night's contest between the Buccaneers and Bills, making their case for the Bills team total, a Mike Evans' receiving prop and more.
Berry’s Week 8 RB Love/Hate: Gibbs, Pacheco, Hall
Berry's Week 8 RB Love/Hate: Gibbs, Pacheco, Hall
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players on Berry's running back Love/Hate list for Week 8, led by Jahmyr Gibbs, Alvin Kamara, Isiah Pacheco, Breece Hall, and others.
McLaurin, Allen top Berry’s Week 8 WR/TE Love/Hate
McLaurin, Allen top Berry's Week 8 WR/TE Love/Hate
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss those landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate for Week 8, including Terry McLaurin, Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, George Kittle, and others.
Berry’s QB Love/Hate for Week 8: Herbert, Tua lead
Berry's QB Love/Hate for Week 8: Herbert, Tua lead
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reviews Matthew Berry's QB Love/Hate for Week 8, including Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, Geno Smith, and others.