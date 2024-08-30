 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stanford v Notre Dame
How Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are embracing ‘high expectations’ in Year 3
100 Days Until 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming Press Conference
Tim Hinchey leaving USA Swimming after 7 years as CEO
Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys
RotoPat’s last-minute fantasy football rankings

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240830.jpg
Lawrence set to be a top ‘sleeper’ fantasy QB
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stanford v Notre Dame
How Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are embracing ‘high expectations’ in Year 3
100 Days Until 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming Press Conference
Tim Hinchey leaving USA Swimming after 7 years as CEO
Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys
RotoPat’s last-minute fantasy football rankings

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240830.jpg
Lawrence set to be a top ‘sleeper’ fantasy QB
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Warren, Brown viable as fantasy RBs in late rounds

August 30, 2024 11:30 AM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew evaluate how minor injuries and crowded backfields affect the ADPs of talented running backs like Jaylen Warren, Chase Brown and Josh Jacobs.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240830.jpg
2:52
Lawrence set to be a top ‘sleeper’ fantasy QB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240829.jpg
2:43
Best bets: NFL regular-season passing leader
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier5_240829.jpg
3:54
Rodgers lurks as potential fantasy league winner
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier1v2_240829.jpg
13:09
Who are the Tier 1 fantasy quarterbacks in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier2_240829.jpg
7:29
Jackson, Murray & Richardson offer massive upside
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier3_240829.jpg
6:55
Daniels could end up top 5 fantasy football QB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier4_240829.jpg
8:48
Williams the best late QB pick in fantasy drafts?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rushingleaders_240828.jpg
3:11
Jacobs an under-the-radar rushing leader bet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbtier4_240828.jpg
8:16
Harris, Mostert lead fourth tier of fantasy RBs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbsleepers_240828.jpg
4:55
How will Cook impact Cowboys’ fantasy backfield?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbtier3_240828.jpg
7:13
Why Kamara is still a PPR ‘cheat code’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbtier1_240828.jpg
10:10
Can Hall overtake McCaffrey in fantasy?
Now Playing