Jones, Sanders continue to struggle in fantasy

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - Final Round
World Wide Technology Championship payout: What winner, others will take home
Michigan v Michigan State
College Football Week 10 Best Bets: Michigan vs Purdue, Air Force vs Army, and More!
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Still need a Halloween costume? Here are some golf-related ideas

Top Clips

Dustin_Johnson.jpg
Will more PGA Tour players jump ship for LIV Golf?
nbc_nas_pod_truexhamlin_231030.jpg
Truex Jr., Hamlin eliminated from Cup playoffs
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_231030.jpg
What to make of Levis’ big fantasy performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - Final Round
World Wide Technology Championship payout: What winner, others will take home
Michigan v Michigan State
College Football Week 10 Best Bets: Michigan vs Purdue, Air Force vs Army, and More!
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Still need a Halloween costume? Here are some golf-related ideas

Top Clips

Dustin_Johnson.jpg
Will more PGA Tour players jump ship for LIV Golf?
nbc_nas_pod_truexhamlin_231030.jpg
Truex Jr., Hamlin eliminated from Cup playoffs
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_231030.jpg
What to make of Levis’ big fantasy performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jones, Sanders continue to struggle in fantasy

October 30, 2023 02:03 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. run through their 'Sunday Scaries,' featuring another poor fantasy performance from Aaron Jones and a two-carry day for Miles Sanders.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_231030.jpg
6:55
What to make of Levis’ big fantasy performance
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231030.jpg
3:52
Jacobs’ Under on rushing yards a smart MNF bet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injuryreport_231030.jpg
3:21
How Cousins injury impacts the fantasy landscape
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_indno_231030.jpg
14:58
Should fantasy managers ‘buy low’ on Tony Pollard?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_phiwsh_231030.jpg
11:20
What is Sam Howell’s fantasy potential?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bills_231027v2_1920x1080_2277353027859__369435.jpg
15:09
Bills defeated Bucs in ‘must-win’ contest
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
3:49
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_231027.jpg
4:15
Expect big games from Etienne, Hall in Week 8
Now Playing
nbc_berry_refiles_231027.jpg
10:19
Regression Files: Be wary of Carr, Hill
Now Playing
nbc_berry_wot_231027.jpg
7:15
Why Ekeler matches up well vs. Bears on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_hill_231027.jpg
2:44
What Hill’s return means for fantasy managers
Now Playing
Berry_Kincaid_Thumb.jpg
1:57
Berry’s fantasy preview for Buccaneers vs. Bills
Now Playing