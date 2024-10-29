 Skip navigation
Top News

alex barkov florida panthers white jersey
Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers arrive in Finland. And the Finns on team are thrilled
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game
Jordan Lesley
West Virginia fires defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, names Jeff Koonz interim DC

Top Clips

nbc_golf_changesdiscussion_241029.jpg
Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR
nbc_pl_wowshockingmisses_241029.jpg
Most shocking misses in Premier League history
nbc_pl_netbusters09_241029.jpg
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 9

Watch Now

Tillman, Downs lead Week 9 fantasy WR waiver adds

October 29, 2024 12:10 PM
Josh Downs stands as Matthew Berry’s “No. 1 pickup at wide receiver” this week, while Cedric Tillman has the chance to emerge as waiver wire gold as a weekly WR2.
tracy_site.jpg
3:15
Tracy Jr. has ‘clearly’ taken over as Giants RB1
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiretes_241029.jpg
3:16
‘Wheels up’ for Commanders’ Ertz in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_241029.jpg
10:39
Guerendo, Warren can provide RB help off waivers
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_241029.jpg
4:51
Stafford, Nix are viable QB streamers for Week 9
nbc_ffhh_coleman_241029.jpg
3:23
Bills’ Coleman is primed to continue fantasy rise
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241028.jpg
3:19
Jones’ passing yards worth a bet vs. Steelers?
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_241028.jpg
6:03
Richardson hits a new low, Pittman unstartable?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_241028.jpg
5:30
Nix a ‘viable streamer,’ Cook cooks for Bills
nbc_ffhh_chiefsraiders_241028.jpg
2:48
Kelce has his best fantasy game of the year
nbc_ffhh_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
3:44
Cousins looks better for ATL as Pitts, Mooney star
nbc_ffhh_brownsravens_241028.jpg
6:12
Browns’ Tillman a sudden fantasy star with Winston
nbc_ffhh_49erscowboys_241028.jpg
3:38
Kittle leads National Tight Ends day eruption
