Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Howell's passing yards prop
Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Denny Carter give their best pick-up lines for NFL Week 10 props with Sam Howell and Justin Herbert being the targets. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Top NFL Week 10 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Denny Carter and Lawrence Jackson break down the top player props for NFL Week 10, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
CAR, Lowe’s host in-stadium reception for veterans
Lowe's and the Carolina Panthers hosted 16 veterans and their service dogs at Bank of America Stadium for a private reception, concert and meet-and-greet in the NFL's Salute to Service event ahead of Veterans Day.
Dan Patrick: Bryce Young lacks ‘wow’ factor
Dan Patrick recaps the low-scoring Panthers-Bears game and takes a look at the early performances of Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud who will continue to be compared to each other for the entirety of their careers.
Leaf: Fields a better QB than Caleb Williams
Ryan Leaf joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss a variety of NFL topics including the future of the Chicago Bears and whether or not they should hold steady with Justin Fields or grab a QB in the draft.
O’Connell: MIN system made for debuts like Dobbs’
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about Joshua Dobbs' chaotic but strong debut with the team in Week 9, as well as Kirk Cousins' injury and Justin Jefferson's recovery.
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Pollard or Engram?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter debate whether they'd rather take Evan Engram +5.5 receptions or Tony Pollard over two touchdowns in Week 10, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
What Montgomery’s return means for Gibbs
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter discuss how David Montgomery's return will impact Jahmyr Gibbs' fantasy production and why Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz are solid fantasy plays in Week 10.
Smith’s coaching makes Allgeier a fantasy play
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter discuss why Tyler Allgeier's red zone touches make him playable in fantasy and Gabe Davis' potential as the ultimate boom-or-bust player.
Foreman will continue to be ‘fantasy-relevant’
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter break down the biggest fantasy headlines from Thursday Night Football, including D'Onta Foreman's role with the Bears and why the Panthers' skill players are struggling.
Why Panthers should not have kicked 59-yard FG
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why they disagree with Frank Reich's decision to kick a 59-yard field goal in the Panthers' loss to the Bears on Thursday Night Football.
Panthers should have trusted Young on fourth down
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss why the Panthers should have believed in Bryce Young on fourth-and-10 vs. the Bears in order to build confidence in the rookie QB.