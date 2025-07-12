 Skip navigation
Top News

steph_for_acc_hls_mpx.jpg
Two tied at American Century with Stephen Curry 9 points back and Charles Barkley back to reality
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma
Sonoma Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch holds off Shane van Gisbergen for win
nbc_roto_menswimbledonwinner_250701.jpg
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Schedule, time, preview for 2025 Wimbledon men’s final

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
nbc_moto_driverssaid_250712.jpg
What riders said after Spring Creek Motocross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

steph_for_acc_hls_mpx.jpg
Two tied at American Century with Stephen Curry 9 points back and Charles Barkley back to reality
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma
Sonoma Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch holds off Shane van Gisbergen for win
nbc_roto_menswimbledonwinner_250701.jpg
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Schedule, time, preview for 2025 Wimbledon men’s final

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
nbc_moto_driverssaid_250712.jpg
What riders said after Spring Creek Motocross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Sexton 'couldn't keep up' with Lawrence brothers

July 12, 2025 06:13 PM
Chase Sexton felt his opening laps improved at Spring Creek but "couldn't keep up" on the downhill sections to challenge the Lawrence brothers up front.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
05:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
nbc_moto_driverssaid_250712.jpg
08:43
What riders said after Spring Creek Motocross
martin_spring_creek.jpg
09:50
Martin goes out on top in Motocross career finale
steph_for_acc_hls_mpx.jpg
14:36
HLs: 2025 American Century Championship, Round 2
spring_creek_450.jpg
09:43
Jett tested by Hunter in Spring Creek showdown
nbc_moto_springcreekhl_250712.jpg
19:35
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 7, Spring Creek
nbc_imsa_ctmpqualiv2_250712.jpg
09:16
IMSA qualifying highlights: Chevrolet Grand Prix
nbc_moto_springcreek_jettlawrenceintv_250712.jpg
01:36
‘Patience’ gives Jett overall win at Spring Creek
nbc_moto_springcreek_hunterlawrenceintv_250712.jpg
49
H. Lawrence: ‘Just have to be faster’
nbc_cyc_tdfstage8highlights_v4_250712.jpg
26:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 8
nbc_golf_curryintv_250712.jpg
01:48
Curry refining ‘everything’ about golf game at ACC
nbc_moto_springcreek_deeganintv_250712.jpg
41
Deegan stoked for Spring Creek win battling injury
nbc_moto_springcreek_schimodaintv_250712.jpg
44
Shimoda on Spring Creek podium after losing brakes
nbc_moto_springcreek_martinintv_250712.jpg
01:56
Martin ‘on rails’ in storybook ending to MX career
nbc_golf_rodgersintv_250712.jpg
02:34
Rodgers: Saturday at ACC is ‘best day in sports’
nbc_imsa_hawksworthintrv_250712.jpg
01:05
Hawksworth puts Lexus on GTD pole at CTMP
nbc_imsa_michelinctmp_250712.jpg
13:50
Highlights: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_vincecarterintv_250712.jpg
02:26
Carter enjoying NBA player representation at ACC
nbc_cyc_btpstg8seg3_250712.jpg
06:47
Sprinters will ‘flex their muscles’ on Stage 9
Milan_raw.jpg
02:26
‘Dreams to bring home’ for Milan after Stage 8 win
Finish_8_raw.jpg
04:38
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 8 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfpelotoncrash_250712.jpg
52
Rutsch crashes in eighth stage of Tour de France
nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
09:10
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3
Soler_crash_raw.jpg
01:49
Soler crashes during Stage 8 of Tour de France
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250712.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Storm dig deep, Fever crush Dream
oly_wpm_worlds_usacan_250712.jpg
09:39
U.S. men’s water polo sink Canada 18-9 at Worlds
nbc_golf_mingeeintv_250712.jpg
02:16
Lee reflects on past Amundi Evian experiences
nbc_gc_uncrustables_250711.jpg
02:35
American Century Championship Round 1 best shots