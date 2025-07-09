 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
Analyzing big, beautiful bill's gambling provision

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
Analyzing big, beautiful bill’s gambling provision

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Watch Now

Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?

July 9, 2025 01:29 PM

July 9, 2025 01:29 PM
Mike Florio explains how the opinions of the federal government and their decision on the Commanders new stadium may influence the team to revert back to their former name despite years of controversy.
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
13:58
13:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
4:06
4:06
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
3:04
3:04
Analyzing big, beautiful bill's gambling provision
nbc_pft_pftpm_dakprescottgeorgepickens_250709.jpg
4:16
4:16
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak
nbc_pft_pftpm_kyrenwilliamsjamescook_250709.jpg
3:38
3:38
Williams, Cook have opposing contract approaches
nbc_pft_pftpm_treysmith_250709.jpg
5:47
5:47
Will Chiefs work out a long-term deal with Smith?
nbc_pftpm_netflixquarterback_v2_250708.jpg
2:57
2:57
Netflix's 'Quarterback' is nice 'background noise'
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250708.jpg
15:26
15:26
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
nbc_pftpm_asantesamuelsr_250708.jpg
3:57
3:57
Florio: Dolphins are 'stuck' under Ross' ownership
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgers_250708.jpg
6:52
6:52
Is Rodgers' media tour a distraction from winning?
Related Videos

nbc_roto_ford_250709.jpg
01:16
01:16
Report: Browns RB Ford likely to start Week 1
nbc_dps_joebuckinterview_250709.jpg
12:42
12:42
Buck shares broadcasting stories, career evolution
nbc_pftpm_kirkcousins_250708.jpg
05:24
05:24
Florio: Cousins felt 'misled' by Falcons
nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
17:57
17:57
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
02:43
02:43
Claypool deserves a 'second chance' in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
04:21
04:21
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250707.jpg
03:14
03:14
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
nbc_pft_nflowners_bill_250707.jpg
03:45
03:45
Big, Beautiful Bill could've affected NFL owners
nbc_pft_commanders_250707.jpg
07:03
07:03
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
01:12
01:12
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
04:05
04:05
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
nbc_pft_mailbag_250703.jpg
18:12
18:12
PFT PM Mailbag: Why haven't Cowboys paid Parsons?
nbc_pft_smithnflpabook_250703.jpg
03:06
03:06
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
nbc_pft_rodgers_250703.jpg
02:04
02:04
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
nbc_pft_commanders_250703.jpg
03:40
03:40
Commanders in 'ongoing push and pull' for stadium
nbc_pft_bigshield_250703.jpg
05:19
05:19
Inside Florio's newest book, 'Big Shield'
nbc_roto_joshpalmer_250702.jpg
01:12
01:12
Is Palmer being 'slept on' in Bills offense?
ohiogovernor.jpg
08:28
08:28
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
nbc_pft_steelers_favorite_250702.jpg
03:17
03:17
Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250702.jpg
17:38
17:38
PFT PM Mailbag: Sunday Ticket, preseason in peril?
nbc_pftpm_waller_250702.jpg
04:23
04:23
Dolphins show dysfunction with trade for Waller
nbc_pftpm_stewart_250702.jpg
08:19
08:19
Stewart wise not to sign participation agreement
nbc_pft_dolphinsdysfunction_250701.jpg
04:00
04:00
Timeline of Dolphins' dysfunction is big concern
nbc_pft_qbshotseat_250701.jpg
08:22
08:22
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pft_mailbag_250701.jpg
15:06
15:06
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?
nbc_pft_18gameszn_250701.jpg
05:22
05:22
NFLPA, NFL reportedly won't negotiate until 2026
nbc_pftpm_tjwattfuture_250701.jpg
09:36
09:36
Florio 'can't imagine' PIT moving on from Watt
nbc_pftpm_pftnbc16years_250701.jpg
02:07
02:07
Celebrating PFT's 16-year anniversary with NBC
nbc_pftpm_rodneyharrisonchargershof_250701.jpg
01:18
01:18
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
03:17
03:17
Remembering Delaney's sacrifice 42 years later

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_hoskins_250709.jpg
01:52
01:52
Brewers' Hoskins lands on IL with sprained thumb
nbc_golf_poppertfeature_250709.jpg
04:41
04:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
nbc_golf_kordapresser_250709.jpg
04:34
04:34
Korda emphasizes 'balance' for Evian Championship
nbc_roto_yoshida_250709.jpg
01:47
01:47
Yoshida 'is really valuable' ahead of season debut
nbc_golf_scottiedeskreax_250709.jpg
07:31
07:31
Scheffler bringing 'clear game plan' to Scotland
nbc_roto_rafaela_250709.jpg
01:27
01:27
Rafaela unlocking power potential with Red Sox
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250709.jpg
06:02
06:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenfinalrd_250709.jpg
11:33
11:33
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Adaptive Open, Final Round
nbc_roto_wingssky_250709.jpg
01:27
01:27
Take the under on Reese's rebounds vs. Wings
nbc_roto_relieveroftheyear_250709.jpg
01:35
01:35
Diaz among best bets for NL Reliever of the Year
nbc_roto_aleastchamps_250709.jpg
01:16
01:16
Take advantage of Yankees' favorable AL East odds
nbc_dlb_miamimarlinsdiscussion_250709.jpg
05:27
05:27
Marlins' road winning streak is a 'fun surprise'
nbc_cyc_stage5evenepoelintv_250709.jpg
03:10
03:10
Evenepoel: Everything 'on point' in Stage 5 win
Stage5Finish.jpg
11:28
11:28
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 5 finish
nbc_dps_davanteadamsinterview_250709.jpg
15:51
15:51
Adams: Playing with Rodgers 'changed my life'
nbc_golf_roryscottiegcpod_250709.jpg
06:22
06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
nbc_roto_wimbledonsemis_v2_250708.jpg
02:04
02:04
Wimbledon semis is on 'Sabalenka's racket'
nbc_roto_alcarazfritz_250709.jpg
01:52
01:52
Alcaraz should 'come through cleanly' vs. Fritz
nbc_roto_clippers_250709.jpg
02:03
02:03
Clippers are a 'tempting' bet to win division
nbc_btp_seg3formike_250708.jpg
07:03
07:03
Why Stage 5 is 'crucial' for Pogačar, Vingegaard
nbc_smx_redbudbiggestmoments_250708.jpg
11:04
11:04
Pro Motocross 2025: RedBud biggest moments
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
05:13
05:13
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenhlsintvs_250708.jpg
09:08
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
nbc_roto_yudarvish_250708.jpg
01:30
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
nbc_roto_glasnow_250708.jpg
01:43
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
nbc_roto_lutherburdeniii_250708.jpg
01:20
Burden III expected to be ready for Bears camp
nbc_golf_veldman_250708.jpg
05:03
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course
lawlor.jpg
05:57
Lawlor feeling ‘pretty good’ at U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_roto_shelbymiller_250708.jpg
01:37
Time to move on from Miller with forearm strain
nbc_golf_tingintv_250708.jpg
07:42
Ting has heavy heart ahead of professional debut