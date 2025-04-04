Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
White Sox at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at San Diego Padres
Padres at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Blue Jays at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 4

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2rob_caicedov2_250403.jpg
Caicedo ‘living up to his fee’ with Chelsea
nbc_pl_2rob_pereirav2_250403.jpg
Pereira is turning things around at Wolverhampton
nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
White Sox at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at San Diego Padres
Padres at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Blue Jays at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 4

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2rob_caicedov2_250403.jpg
Caicedo ‘living up to his fee’ with Chelsea
nbc_pl_2rob_pereirav2_250403.jpg
Pereira is turning things around at Wolverhampton
nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly

April 3, 2025 09:13 PM
France's Maxime Grousset holds off a hard-charging Luca Urlando by .02 seconds to win the 100 butterfly at the 2025 Pro Swim Series in Sacramento with a time of 51.30.

Related Videos

oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
oly_frwar_kailakuhn_250329.jpg
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
oly_sbwhp_chloekim_250329.jpg
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
oly_fsmen_malininanthem_250329.jpg
04:14
Malinin takes in National Anthem with gold medal
oly_fsmen_malininjoyceintv_250329.jpg
01:08
Malinin definitely proud to repeat as world champ
oly_fsmen_maliningold_250329.jpg
07:41
Malinin defends title at figure skating worlds
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
01:45
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
03:57
Figure skaters draw strength from each other
oly_fswom_malinintorico_250328.jpg
02:03
Malinin wants to show figure skating to the world
oly_fswom_alysaliuworldchamp_250328.jpg
09:00
Liu brings the house down to win world title
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesintv_250328.jpg
01:13
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance
nbc_fspar_efimova_250327.jpg
09:26
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
04:36
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
oly_asmsl_timonhaugan_250327.jpg
01:17
Haugan wins slalom; Kristoffersen clinches overall
oly_aswsl_mikaelashriffin_250327.jpg
04:09
Shiffrin caps season with 101st World Cup win
oly_fswom_worlds_levitoshort_250326.jpg
07:57
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
01:47
Liu credits state of mind following short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liushort_250326.jpg
06:46
Liu leads after short program at worlds
oly_asmgs_odermattmeillard_250326.jpg
04:32
Meillard edges teammate Odermatt in WC Finals GS
LGB.jpg
06:25
Gut-Behrami captures GS win in Sun Valley
oly_asmsg_worldcupfinals_250323.jpg
03:21
Feurstein secures first World Cup victory
LindseyVonn2ndplace.jpg
09:17
Vonn makes first World Cup podium since comeback
oly_atw4x400_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
07:13
USA wins women’s 4x400m relay in dominant fashion
oly_atw60h_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
04:12
Charlton wins 60m hurdles in photo finish
oly_atm4x400_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
07:32
U.S. earns gold medal in men’s 4x400m relay
oly_atw800_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
05:16
Sekgodiso runs world-leading time to win 800m gold
oly_atmsp_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
02:18
USA gets two of three shot put podium spots
oly_atm800_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
04:29
Team USA’s Hoey captures men’s 800m gold
oly_atw1500_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
07:23
Tsegay dominates 1500m for championship record

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_2rob_caicedov2_250403.jpg
01:25
Caicedo ‘living up to his fee’ with Chelsea
nbc_pl_2rob_pereirav2_250403.jpg
02:05
Pereira is turning things around at Wolverhampton
nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
10:15
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
01:24
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
nbc_pl_update_250403.jpg
17:59
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against Spurs
nbc_pl_enzointv_250403.jpg
04:27
Maresca: Caicedo ‘one of the best’ in the world
nbc_pl_chetotv2_250403.jpg
11:24
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 30
nbc_pl_madders_250403.jpg
02:01
Maddison says Spurs’ loss to Chelsea ‘hurts a lot’
nbc_pl_angestudio_250403.jpg
09:26
Postecoglou calls Spurs ‘a work in progress’
nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
04:01
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
nbc_smx_nxtbets_250403.jpg
04:07
Roczen at center of Foxborough betting lines
webbfinish.jpg
04:06
How Webb’s close victories compare to competitors
smxinsider-stewartintv.jpg
04:41
Weather could cause chaos in 450SX championship
nbc_pl_mw30allgoals_250403.jpg
10:17
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 30
nbc_smx_30board_250403.jpg
14:33
Deegan-Beaumer among storylines ahead of Round 12
romero_site.jpg
07:09
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
01:08
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_250403.jpg
10:59
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250403.jpg
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_rice_250403.jpg
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
romero_site.jpg
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
nbc_roto_campbell_250403.jpg
01:22
Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox
nbc_roto_bluegrassstakes_250403.jpg
01:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
nbc_roto_woodmemorial_250403.jpg
02:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
nbc_roto_anitaderby_250403.jpg
01:41
Barnes can makes things interesting at Santa Anita
nbc_dps_dponjamorant_250403.jpg
06:58
Morant is in the news for all the wrong reasons
nbc_dps_waynegretzkyalexovechkin_250403.jpg
07:10
Ovechkin ‘enhances’ Gretzky’s greatness
nbc_dps_carmeloanthonyknicksjersey_250403.jpg
05:43
Should Knicks retire Anthony’s number?
nbc_dps_jimnantzinterview_250403.jpg
19:49
Nantz: Wouldn’t trade the Masters for anything
nbc_golf_ganneint_250403.jpg
01:48
Ganne adjusted to a different feel in Round 2