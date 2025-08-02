 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_femmesstage6_250731.jpg
Ferrand-Prévôt takes lead at women’s Tour de France after commanding stage win
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol - Practice
Iowa starting lineup: Chase Briscoe scores 6th NASCAR Cup pole of the season
2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

McLaughlin-Levrone runs season's best to win 400m

August 2, 2025 04:25 PM
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran a season's-best time of 48.90 seconds to win the women's 400m at the 2025 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
02:02
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
03:26
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
04:48
Team USA headlines mixed 4x100m free relay podium
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_teamusa_250802.jpg
09:21
Team USA sets WR in mixed 4x100m free relay
oly_sww800f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:19
Ledecky records most world titles in single event
oly_sww800f_worlds_katieledecky_250802.jpg
13:05
Ledecky bests top rival McIntosh in 800m freestyle
oly_sww800f_worlds_ledeckyintv_250802.jpg
01:25
Ledecky remains the ‘Queen of the 800 free’
oly_sww50bu_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:14
Walsh receives gold in medal ceremony for 50m fly
oly_swm100bu_worlds_maxgrousset_250802.jpg
06:24
Grousset grabs gold in men’s 100m butterfly
oly_sww200bk_worlds_kayleemckeown_250802.jpg
08:10
McKeown’s CR in 200m back; Smith, Curzan on podium
oly_swm50f_worlds_cameronmcevoy_250802.jpg
04:39
McEvoy lands world title in 50m free; Alexy bronze
oly_sww50bu_worlds_gretchenwalsh_250802.jpg
03:56
Walsh adds 50m fly world title to 100m crown
nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
09:15
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd2hl_250801.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
FischInterview.jpg
11:25
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_250801.jpg
04:08
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
nbc_cfb_big10_wisfickellint_250801.jpg
08:24
Fickell: Badgers must play complementary football
nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
06:10
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_cfb_big10_nebrhuleint_250801.jpg
12:07
Nebraska’s Rhule: I ‘want [Raiola] to be himself’
nbc_golf_lpga_lottiewoad_250801.jpg
05:00
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
nbc_cfb_big10_michiganmoore_250801.jpg
10:33
Moore: ‘It’s awesome’ being 2-0 against Ohio State
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_roto_tradedeadline_250801.jpg
01:50
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline
nbc_roto_cedric_250801.jpg
01:27
Mets add insurance to lineup, acquire OF Mullins
nbc_roto_closer_250801.jpg
01:18
Reevaluating closer landscape after trade deadline
nbc_roto_carlos_250801.jpg
01:48
Correa gets ‘vibes upgrade’ after trade to Astros
nbc_cyc_tdffemme_stage7_250801.jpg
27:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 7
nbc_roto_herbert_250801.jpg
01:20
Will Chargers’ Herbert run football more in 2025?
nbc_roto_terry_250801.jpg
01:32
McLaurin on a ‘target squeeze’ in Washington