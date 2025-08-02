McLaughlin-Levrone runs season's best to win 400m

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ferrand-Prévôt takes lead at women’s Tour de France after commanding stage win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Iowa starting lineup: Chase Briscoe scores 6th NASCAR Cup pole of the season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ferrand-Prévôt takes lead at women’s Tour de France after commanding stage win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Iowa starting lineup: Chase Briscoe scores 6th NASCAR Cup pole of the season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
McLaughlin-Levrone runs season's best to win 400m
August 2, 2025 04:25 PM
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran a season's-best time of 48.90 seconds to win the women's 400m at the 2025 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Latest Clips
02:02
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
03:26
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
04:48
Team USA headlines mixed 4x100m free relay podium
09:21
Team USA sets WR in mixed 4x100m free relay
03:19
Ledecky records most world titles in single event
13:05
Ledecky bests top rival McIntosh in 800m freestyle
01:25
Ledecky remains the ‘Queen of the 800 free’
03:14
Walsh receives gold in medal ceremony for 50m fly
06:24
Grousset grabs gold in men’s 100m butterfly
08:10
McKeown’s CR in 200m back; Smith, Curzan on podium
04:39
McEvoy lands world title in 50m free; Alexy bronze
03:56
Walsh adds 50m fly world title to 100m crown
09:15
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
06:28
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
11:25
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies
04:08
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
08:24
Fickell: Badgers must play complementary football
06:10
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
12:07
Nebraska’s Rhule: I ‘want [Raiola] to be himself’
05:00
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
10:33
Moore: ‘It’s awesome’ being 2-0 against Ohio State
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
01:50
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline
01:27
Mets add insurance to lineup, acquire OF Mullins
01:18
Reevaluating closer landscape after trade deadline
01:48
Correa gets ‘vibes upgrade’ after trade to Astros
27:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 7
01:20
Will Chargers’ Herbert run football more in 2025?
01:32
McLaurin on a ‘target squeeze’ in Washington
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue