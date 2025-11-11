 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Zachary Hays.png
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Duvay Williams.png
Defensive Back Duvay Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_cbb_bayloryessoufouintv_251111.jpg
Yessoufou reveals which NBA stars he’s inspired by

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Zachary Hays.png
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Duvay Williams.png
Defensive Back Duvay Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_cbb_bayloryessoufouintv_251111.jpg
Yessoufou reveals which NBA stars he’s inspired by

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Daniel breaks down quarterback play across the NFL

November 11, 2025 01:45 PM
Chase Daniel joins Dan Patrick to discuss the play of NFL quarterbacks ranging from Jordan Love to Jaxson Dart, analyzing what he sees out of signal callers across the league.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_reggiemillerintv_251111.jpg
14:08
Miller: O’Neal ‘dominates’ Jokic in any era
nbc_dps_nicoharrisonfiring_251111.jpg
04:54
Mavericks fire Harrison, ending tumultuous tenure
nbc_dps_nflupdate_251111.jpg
04:25
Daboll ‘pays the price’ for losing winnable games
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_251110.jpg
10:18
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
nbc_dps_nflweek10recap_251110.jpg
13:31
Patrick: Taylor should get consideration for MVP
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyinterview_251110.jpg
19:01
McCoy on Dart, Taylor MVP chances, Stafford legacy
mendoza.jpg
09:34
Reviewing the Heisman Race, playoff picture
nbc_dps_broncosraidersrecap_251107.jpg
10:18
Broncos not a ‘threatening’ team despite being 8-2
ohiostatelinebackernoonepick.jpg
11:51
Brugler discusses Manning, Mendoza, Simpson, Reese
nbc_dps_andystaples_251107.jpg
10:30
Staples: Current CFP is the right number of teams
nbc_dps_gregcosell_251107.jpg
09:41
Cosell on Maye and Nix’s seasons so far
nbc_dps_claytonkershawinterview_251107.jpg
12:11
Kershaw: ‘I’m just glad I got that last out’
nbc_dps_jjwattinterview_251107.jpg
17:03
Watt on Jets’ trade deadline, Colts’ potential
nbc_dps_kylermurraynews_251106.jpg
08:38
Patrick: Murray ‘doesn’t strike me as a leader’
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_251105.jpg
11:30
Roberts reflects on back-to-back World Series wins
nbc_dps_philjacksonandsamsmithinterview_251105.jpg
11:33
Jackson, Smith break down ‘Masters of the Game’
nbc_dps_albertbreer_251105.jpg
18:59
Breer: Cowboys can take ‘a big swing in 2026'
nbc_dps_nfltradereax_251105.jpg
08:28
NFL trade deadline winners and losers
mlbfansdps.jpg
07:55
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’
nbc_dps_cardsdefcowboysreax_251104.jpg
03:43
Patrick: Brissett better for Cardinals than Murray
nbc_dps_dodgerswinworldseries_251103.jpg
03:25
Dodgers’ title should push teams to ‘spend more’
nbc_dps_hermedwardsinterview_251103.jpg
14:55
Edwards: ‘We can still play defense’ in the NFL
nbc_dps_worstlossofweekend_251103.jpg
06:55
NFL worst losses: Bengals fall again, Daniels hurt
pagescatchdodgersdps.jpg
13:12
Was this World Series the best Fall Classic ever?
bengalsdanpatrickshowclip.jpg
01:42
Will Bengals fire Tobin, Taylor after the season?
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyinterview_251031.jpg
21:01
Barkley: Load management ‘disrespectful’ to fans
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_251031.jpg
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
rhule.jpg
02:00
Nebraska seeking relevance under Rhule
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251030.jpg
13:04
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_251030.jpg
12:23
Breaking down Wembanyama’s stardom

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_cbb_bayloryessoufouintv_251111.jpg
06:22
Yessoufou reveals which NBA stars he’s inspired by
nbc_roto_jalenhurts_251111.jpg
01:25
Hurts has been ‘frustrating’ in 2025
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_251111.jpg
01:31
Report: Wilson expected to miss 3-4 weeks
nbc_roto_joeburrow_251111.jpg
01:18
Burrow can be a fantasy factor down the stretch
oly_frmhp_wiselookback_final.jpg
05:13
Wise recalls halfpipe from Sochi, PyeongChang
oly_sbwss_zsslookback_FINAL.jpg
05:08
How Sadowski-Synnott made history at Beijing 2022
nbc_roto_reaves_251111.jpg
01:17
Reaves belongs in fantasy lineups ‘every day’
nbc_roto_allenv2_251111.jpg
01:29
Allen makes Suns history against Pelicans
nbc_roto_cunningham_251111.jpg
01:30
Cunningham joins historic company vs. Wizards
nbc_cbb_byuyoungintv_251111.jpg
09:07
Young: Dybantsa has size, athleticism, maturity
nbc_cbb_byudybantsaintv_251111.jpg
07:17
Dybantsa: Committing to BYU was a ‘no-brainer’
nbc_cbb_kanpetersonintv_251111.jpg
06:13
Peterson focused on winning championships at KU
nbc_cbb_kanselfintv_251111.jpg
11:13
Kansas’ Self: Big 12 is the ‘best it’s ever been’
nbc_pl_genxparta_251111.jpg
19:34
Man City prevail in titanic battle with Liverpool
nbc_ffhh_eaglespackers_251111.jpg
03:37
Berry prefers Smith over AJB for rest of season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251111.jpg
01:21
Week 11 early lines to target: Chiefs, Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_te_wr_251111.jpg
07:37
Fantasy TEs to prioritize on Week 11 waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerb_251111.jpg
07:53
Demercado leads waiver wire RBs with options slim
nbc_ffhh_joe_burrow_ir_251111.jpg
02:56
Stash Burrow immediately in fantasy if available
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_251111.jpg
09:35
Week 11 must-add WRs: Pierce, Washington, Johnson
NicoHarrisonNOTB.jpg
09:53
What’s next for Mavericks after firing Harrison?
nbc_nba_nicofiringreax_251111.jpg
02:49
Mannix: ‘No surprise’ Mavericks fired Harrison
nbc_pl_genxpartc_251111.jpg
09:03
Sunderland ‘believe’ they can beat any team
nbc_ffhh_waiverwire_qb_251111.jpg
11:01
Brissett emerges as priority waiver wire QB target
nbc_nba_magicimprovements_251111.jpg
04:55
Magic must improve despite game-winner vs. Blazers
nbc_nba_clippersstruggles_251111.jpg
04:22
Clippers’ struggles are ‘hard to figure out’
nbc_nba_dkpk6_251111.jpg
05:48
Curry, Towns headline top player props
nbc_nba_lastnightresults_251111.jpg
10:04
Wemby’s heroics headline wild night of NBA action