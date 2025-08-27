Skip navigation
U.S. Open best bets: Shelton vs. Carreno Busta
August 27, 2025 11:15 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reveal where they're leaning for Ben Shelton and Pablo Carreno Busta's U.S. Open Wednesday matchup, where the former is primed to stand out.
Latest Clips
02:45
Lions brain drain ‘overrated’, bet to win division
09:26
Thomas ‘just happy’ to be on U.S. Ryder Cup team
06:20
Achane has upside to be the RB1 in fantasy
02:41
Impacts of Thielen trade on Vikings and Panthers
05:10
How reported Rice suspension impacts Chiefs
09:04
Bradley: Captain’s picks ‘shined’ to close season
01:35
‘It broke my heart:' Bradley talks rejection calls
02:01
Can Bills finally get over the hump in 2025?
01:40
Target Aces-Dream under in ‘unpredictable’ matchup
01:49
Bet under ‘all day’ on Patriots’ win total
04:11
Bradley reveals six U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks
02:07
Bradley: Decision to not play made ‘a while ago’
02:14
DPOY best bets ahead of Week 1: Watt, Anderson Jr.
02:10
Commanders a ‘realistic’ preseason Super Bowl bet
08:46
Under Pressure: AFC edition
15:37
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
03:05
Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win
02:40
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released
05:14
Browns’ options for handling Watson
04:40
Gabriel edges Shedeur to back up Flacco
02:27
Bucs are not closing the door on Watson
02:31
Buccaneers release Shilo
08:49
‘Unfortunate’ Trask hasn’t had true chance in NFL
02:04
Top impact players: New Mexico vs. Michigan
02:04
Illinois’ top impact players vs. Western Illinois
06:47
Kelce, Swift announce their engagement
09:28
What Rattler starting means for Shough
08:38
Florio: NFL on Labor Day weekend is ‘inevitable’
12:12
Expectations for Saints with Rattler starting
