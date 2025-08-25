Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 3

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Volunteers suspend Ruby Whitehorn indefinitely nearly 2 weeks after arrest
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers still No. 1, Padres rise as serious threat to Dodgers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas
Texas smothered Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith last year and the rematch awaits

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sponsoredsegmentdiscussion_250825.jpg
Assessing Arsenal’s chances at winning the title
nbc_pl_slotintv_250825.jpg
Slot: Newcastle are ‘very difficult’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_ornpierohincapie_250825.jpg
Ornstein: Arsenal working on Hincapie transfer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Volunteers suspend Ruby Whitehorn indefinitely nearly 2 weeks after arrest
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers still No. 1, Padres rise as serious threat to Dodgers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas
Texas smothered Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith last year and the rematch awaits

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sponsoredsegmentdiscussion_250825.jpg
Assessing Arsenal’s chances at winning the title
nbc_pl_slotintv_250825.jpg
Slot: Newcastle are ‘very difficult’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_ornpierohincapie_250825.jpg
Ornstein: Arsenal working on Hincapie transfer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 3

August 25, 2025 03:16 PM
Relive Stage 3 from the 2025 Vuelta a España, where cyclists embarked on a 139km medium mountain journey from San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_sponsoredsegmentdiscussion_250825.jpg
02:22
Assessing Arsenal’s chances at winning the title
nbc_pl_slotintv_250825.jpg
02:35
Slot: Newcastle are ‘very difficult’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_ornpierohincapie_250825.jpg
02:20
Ornstein: Arsenal working on Hincapie transfer
nbc_pl_ornnunopostgame_250825.jpg
02:12
Forest, Nuno have an ‘uneasy relationship’
nbc_pl_howieintv_250825.jpg
02:24
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s ‘really painful’ loss
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250825.jpg
02:56
Van Dijk: Ngumoha had ‘dream debut’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_newlivpostgame_250825.jpg
03:12
Liverpool’s character shines through v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_livgoal3_250825.jpg
01:54
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250825.jpg
01:20
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250825.jpg
01:03
Guimaraes’ header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250825.jpg
01:15
Ekitike slots home Liverpool’s second v. Newcastle
nbc_roto_ryanbergert_250825.jpg
01:46
Pick up Lowe, Berget for fantasy MLB stretch run
nbc_pl_newred1_250825.jpg
03:14
Gordon sent off for dangerous tackle on van Dijk
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250825.jpg
01:21
Gravenberch powers Liverpool in front of Newcastle
nbc_csu_terrycommanders_ep2_250825.jpg
01:54
McLaurin’s extension ‘makes sense’ for both sides
nbc_roto_marcussemien_250825.jpg
01:31
What Semien’s injury means for Rangers, fantasy
nbc_dls_qbtalkshedeur_250825.jpg
06:58
Browns doing ‘the smart thing’ giving Sanders time
nbc_roto_zachwheeler_250825.jpg
01:31
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
nbc_dls_tyreekhilldiscussion_250825.jpg
06:41
Dolphins have problem at ‘top of their food chain’
nbc_fnia_hardtruthv2_250825.jpg
05:57
NFL hard truths: Seahawks, Pats return to playoffs
nbc_pl_ornisak_250825.jpg
02:39
Isak ‘has no intention’ of playing for Newcastle
nbc_dps_dpontommyfleetwood_250825.jpg
05:16
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’
nbc_ffhh_terryv2_250825.jpg
01:27
McLaurin profiles as fantasy WR3 after extension
nbc_gt_jstewartintrv_250825.jpg
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
kbradley.jpg
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
nbc_gt_bethannhit_250825.jpg
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250825.jpg
01:11
AFC West Champion picks: Consider Broncos at +250
nbc_berry_rbnewsv2_250825.jpg
04:26
Fantasy backfield takeaways from preseason Week 3
nbc_gt_roundtableryderc_250825.jpg
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
nbc_ffhh_wrnews_250825.jpg
08:53
Will Bears’ Odunze emerge as a fantasy asset?