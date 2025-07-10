Allen scores 27, Reese has 13th double-double this season as Sky beat Wings 87-76

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Kevin Ginkel tabbed for saves as Diamondbacks lose another closer to injury
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Alyssa Thomas scores career-high 29 and the Mercury close on a 19-4 run to beat the Lynx 79-71
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Arkansas at Texas Tech
John Calipari heads into his second season at Arkansas trying to balance old and new

Top Clips

nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6
Tour_21_1_raw.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Kevin Ginkel tabbed for saves as Diamondbacks lose another closer to injury
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Alyssa Thomas scores career-high 29 and the Mercury close on a 19-4 run to beat the Lynx 79-71
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Arkansas at Texas Tech
John Calipari heads into his second season at Arkansas trying to balance old and new

Top Clips

nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6
Tour_21_1_raw.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Allen scores 27, Reese has 13th double-double this season as Sky beat Wings 87-76

  
Published July 10, 2025 01:33 AM

CHICAGO — Rebecca Allen scored a season-high 27 points including five 3-pointers and had three blocks to help the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Dallas Wings 87-76 on Wednesday night.

Angel Reese finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds — her 13th double-double this season — and Rachel Banham had 11 points for Chicago (6-13).

Li Yueru had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas (6-15). Rookie All-Star Paige Bueckers added 17 points on 5-of-20 shooting and JJ Quinerly scored 16.

The 6-foot-7 Li, who went into the game 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range this season, hit 4 of 7 from behind the arc.

Allen hit two 3-pointers and a long jumper to cap a 13-2 run that gave Chicago the lead for good and made it 67-57 with 2:20 left in the third quarter.

Quinerly made a free throw to make it a six-point game with 3:37 remaining, but Reese made a layup, grabbed a rebound on the other end and then converted a three-point play to make it 87-76.

The Sky, who beat Dallas 97-92 on May 29 and 94-83 on May 31, swept the three-game regular-season series.

DiJonai Carrington (rib), Arike Ogunbowale (thumb), Maddy Siegrist (knee) and Tyasha Harris (knee) did not play for the Wings.

The Sky retired Allie Quigley’s number at halftime. Quigley grew up in nearby Joliet, Illinois, played collegiately at DePaul and spent 10 seasons with Chicago, helping the organization to its first WNBA title in 2021. The three-time WNBA All-Star’s No. 14 is the first jersey retired by the Sky.

Up next

The Sky play host to Minnesota on Saturday. The Wings play the last of three consecutive road games Sunday at Indiana.