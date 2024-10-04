Indiana Fever hire Amber Cox as chief operating officer and general manager

The Indiana Fever have hired Amber Cox as the team’s chief operating officer and general manager, the franchise announced.

Cox will succeed current GM Lin Dunn, who will move into a new position as a senior advisor for the team.

“I have known Amber for over 20 years and have watched her successfully build teams both on and off the court,” said Kelly Krauskopf, who rejoined the Fever last month as the team’s president for business and basketball operations. “She brings a wide range of executive experience to our leadership team. I look forward to working with her as we build the Fever franchise into the next era of growth.”

Cox has spent time at various WNBA franchises, including the Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut Sun and most recently the Dallas Wings. She was the Wings COO and led day-to-day operations and oversaw ticket sales, partnerships and marketing, among other things, for the past three years.

Prior to Dallas, Cox served as vice president for sports for the Sun. With Phoenix, she was the organization’s president and COO. She was part of two WNBA championships with the Mercury in 2007 and 2009.

“I am excited to be joining the Fever during this historic time in the WNBA, and I am grateful to Kelly, Fever ownership, and Mel Raines for this opportunity,” Cox said. “From the top down, there is a commitment to invest in the Fever to ensure the team’s continued growth and success, and I look forward to contributing to a world-class experience for our fans, as well as our players, both on and off the court.”

Dunn returned to the Fever in 2022 and became GM the next year. She was the coach of the 2012 team that won the WNBA title.

“I can’t thank Lin enough for the years she gave this franchise, coming out of coaching retirement and returning to oversee the basketball operation at such a pivotal time of transition,” Krauskopf said. “I have such gratitude and respect for her.”

Led by Caitlin Clark, the Fever had one of the most successful seasons in terms of attendance, leading the league in both home and road attendance. The franchise made the postseason for the first time since 2016 before losing to Connecticut in the first round.