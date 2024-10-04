 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner ‘very confident’ in positive outcome after WADA appeals his doping case
Karolina Muchova
Muchova ends Sabalenka’s 15-match winning streak in China Open quarterfinals
Iga Swiatek
No. 1 Iga Swiatek parts ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski after 3 trophy-laden years together

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner ‘very confident’ in positive outcome after WADA appeals his doping case
Karolina Muchova
Muchova ends Sabalenka’s 15-match winning streak in China Open quarterfinals
Iga Swiatek
No. 1 Iga Swiatek parts ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski after 3 trophy-laden years together

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Indiana Fever hire Amber Cox as chief operating officer and general manager

  
Published October 4, 2024 11:27 AM
Indiana Fever

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the second half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Paul Rutherford/Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever have hired Amber Cox as the team’s chief operating officer and general manager, the franchise announced.

Cox will succeed current GM Lin Dunn, who will move into a new position as a senior advisor for the team.

“I have known Amber for over 20 years and have watched her successfully build teams both on and off the court,” said Kelly Krauskopf, who rejoined the Fever last month as the team’s president for business and basketball operations. “She brings a wide range of executive experience to our leadership team. I look forward to working with her as we build the Fever franchise into the next era of growth.”

Cox has spent time at various WNBA franchises, including the Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut Sun and most recently the Dallas Wings. She was the Wings COO and led day-to-day operations and oversaw ticket sales, partnerships and marketing, among other things, for the past three years.

Prior to Dallas, Cox served as vice president for sports for the Sun. With Phoenix, she was the organization’s president and COO. She was part of two WNBA championships with the Mercury in 2007 and 2009.

“I am excited to be joining the Fever during this historic time in the WNBA, and I am grateful to Kelly, Fever ownership, and Mel Raines for this opportunity,” Cox said. “From the top down, there is a commitment to invest in the Fever to ensure the team’s continued growth and success, and I look forward to contributing to a world-class experience for our fans, as well as our players, both on and off the court.”

Dunn returned to the Fever in 2022 and became GM the next year. She was the coach of the 2012 team that won the WNBA title.

“I can’t thank Lin enough for the years she gave this franchise, coming out of coaching retirement and returning to oversee the basketball operation at such a pivotal time of transition,” Krauskopf said. “I have such gratitude and respect for her.”

Led by Caitlin Clark, the Fever had one of the most successful seasons in terms of attendance, leading the league in both home and road attendance. The franchise made the postseason for the first time since 2016 before losing to Connecticut in the first round.