Liberty guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton has surgery on right knee, should return after Olympic break

  
Published July 17, 2024 12:16 PM
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

Jun 25, 2024; Belmont Park, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) shoots over Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) in the fourth quarter of the Commissioner’s Cup Championship game at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Wendell Cruz/Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — New York Liberty guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had successful surgery on her right knee and is expected to return soon after the Olympic break.

Sandy Brondello said that Laney-Hamilton had two loose bodies in her knee — something similar she said to what the Liberty coach had in her own shoulder.

“B had a little bit of a clean-up today and if you’re going to have a clean-up it’s probably a good time,” Brondello said. “Everything went well.”

The guard is averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for New York, which has the best record in the league.

She hasn’t played since July 6, missing New York’s final final four games before the Olympic break.