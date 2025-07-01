 Skip navigation
Bill Zito
Panthers found a way to keep the core together, and Bill Zito says it was player-driven
nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
John Deere Classic 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at TPC Deere Run
PGA Tour Jason Day
John Deere Classic 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at TPC Deere Run

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_pftnbc16years_250701.jpg
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
nbc_pftpm_rodneyharrisonchargershof_250701.jpg
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
nbc_rtf_reinforcingrules_250701.jpg
How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New York Liberty return home struggling after disappointing road trip

  
Published July 1, 2025 01:23 PM

NEW YORK — The New York Liberty return home after a disappointing road trip that saw them drop three of their four games.

Help is on the way, though, as Leonie Fiebich will return from playing in the EuroBasket tournament for Germany. That will give New York back one of its two missing starters. Jonquel Jones still is recovering from a sprained ankle and is out for a few more weeks.

The team really has missed the two starters as its defense has struggled lately, giving up at least 89 points in three of the four road contests — including all three defeats.

The schedule also gets kinder to the Liberty with an eight-game homestand for most of July. With the All-Star break thrown in, New York doesn’t leave Barclays Center until a game at Dallas on July 28. The Liberty will welcome Caitlin Clark and the Fever twice over that span as well as rival Las Vegas.

Hey now, you’re an All-Star

The WNBA All-Star starters were announced led by captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier. The pair will draft their teams after the reserves are revealed. Both are first-time captains. Clark, by virtue of receiving the most fan votes, will have the first pick in the draft. Other starters included Nneka Ogwumike, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Aliyah Boston and Satou Sabally in the front court. Sabrina Ionescu, Allisha Gray and rookie Paige Bueckers got the nod in the backcourt.

Power poll rankings

Minnesota still is the No. 1 team with Phoenix and Atlanta behind the Lynx. New York, Golden State and Las Vegas were next. Seattle dropped three spots to seventh. Indiana and Washington followed the Storm. Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and Connecticut rounded out the poll.

Expanded footprint

The WNBA announced three new teams will be joining the league with Cleveland set to begin play in 2028, Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030. That will give the league 18 teams — the most it’s ever had since it first started play in 1997.

Player of the week

Angel Reese of Chicago averaged 19.7 points, 17 rebounds and five assists to help the Sky win two of their three games last week. Other players receiving votes were Napheesa Collier of Minnesota, Kelsey Mitchell of Indiana and A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas.

Game of the week

Seattle at New York. The Storm play a three-game East Coast trip stopping in Atlanta, New York and Connecticut. They dropped two of their last three games and will try and get back on the winning track.