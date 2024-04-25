 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Vlasic
Blackhawks agree to a 6-year contract with defenseman Alex Vlasic
Roland Garros
French Open to reveal second retractable roof court at Roland Garros ahead of Olympics
DJ LeMahieu
Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu shut down at least another week due to swelling in his right foot

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lcstankowskiintvv2_240425.jpg
Stankowski launches fundraising campaign
oly_atw4x400_tokyolookback_FINAL.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone, Mu recollect Tokyo 4x400 relay
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240425.jpg
Dixon’s rare chance to do something new at Barber

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Vlasic
Blackhawks agree to a 6-year contract with defenseman Alex Vlasic
Roland Garros
French Open to reveal second retractable roof court at Roland Garros ahead of Olympics
DJ LeMahieu
Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu shut down at least another week due to swelling in his right foot

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lcstankowskiintvv2_240425.jpg
Stankowski launches fundraising campaign
oly_atw4x400_tokyolookback_FINAL.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone, Mu recollect Tokyo 4x400 relay
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240425.jpg
Dixon’s rare chance to do something new at Barber

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Not every WNBA draft pick will make her team’s roster. Here’s why

  
Published April 25, 2024 01:13 PM

The WNBA draft is over, and superstars like No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark are heading toward surefire pro careers.

Not all 36 selections from his year’s draft will have such assurances. The league has 144 coveted roster spots among 12 teams, and other options for pro careers in women’s basketball either in the U.S. or overseas are scarce.

It’s a sharp contrast from men’s prospects who don’t make NBA rosters. They have more opportunities, including more overseas opportunities and playing in the G League.

The NBA also has 30 teams with 15 players allowed on the regular season roster, so there are more spots available.

Why don’t all WNBA draft picks make team rosters?

There’s a simple reason why being among those 36 draft picks doesn’t ensure a roster spot: most of the spots will be taken by returning players.

Only 19 of the 2023 picks played at least one game in the WNBA last season. Since 2018, 142 of 216 draft picks (65.7%) have played in a WNBA game at some point in their career.

The high mark was 28 of the 36 draftees in 2019.

Players have tried to carve out a WNBA chance by playing professionally overseas, but those jobs are also at a premium. Brittney Griner’s nine-month incarceration in Moscow along with the war in Ukraine have led to the elimination of dozens of potential jobs in Russia.

Will the top college stars make it in the WNBA?

Clark, the former Iowa player and the NCAA’s career leading scorer, was picked first overall by the Indiana Fever, and she’ll certainly get a chance. The same is likely true for Stanford’s Cameron Brink (No. 2, Los Angeles) and national champion South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso (No. 3, Chicago).

Last year, only seven of 12 second-round picks and three of 12 third-round picks saw any regular-season action. That suggests nothing is guaranteed for NCAA Tournament standouts like UConn’s Nika Mühl (drafted No. 14, Seattle Storm) and Iowa’s Kate Martin (No. 18, Las Vegas Aces).

Why does it matter?

Of course, it’s disappointing for players who come so close to fulling their WNBA dreams but get squeezed out because of numbers. It also can be a big deal for fans who no longer get to see a favorite college player on the court.

“You can be a great college player and not make a WNBA roster,” WNBA analyst LaChina Robinson said last year. “You’re not only competing with players that are currently on the roster, but also a ton of women’s basketball players overseas that have been honing their skills and waiting for opportunity to break into the WNBA.”