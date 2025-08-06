 Skip navigation
Rickea Jackson, Kelsey Plum lead the Sparks past the Clark-less Fever 100-91 for 7th win in 8 games

  
Published August 6, 2025 12:46 AM
Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 5: Rickea Jackson #2 of the Los Angeles Sparks smiles during the game against the Indiana Fever on August 5, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE(Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half, Kelsey Plum had 25 points and 11 assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 100-91 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games.

Jackson’s 3-pointer with 6:23 remaining in the fourth quarter gave Los Angeles a 90-68 lead. Indiana answered with a 21-5 run to get within 95-89, but Azura Stevens made her fifth straight 3-pointer with 1:17 left for a nine-point lead to help seal the victory.

Stevens finished with 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field, and Dearica Hamby added 16 points for Los Angeles (13-15). Cameron Brink tied her career high with five blocks in her third game back from an injury.

Caitlin Clark missed her eighth straight game due to a groin strain for Indiana (17-13). Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 34 points, including seven 3-pointers. Natasha Howard added 17 points and Aliyah Boston had her streak of double-doubles halted at six by finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Sparks have won all three games against the Fever this season, with the regular-season finale coming in Los Angeles on Aug. 29.

Indiana had its five-game win streak halted. The run was the Fever’s longest since winning six straight in 2015, during current head coach Stephanie White’s first tenure with the club.

Hamby and Plum each scored 14 points in the first half, and Los Angeles closed on a 23-8 run to build a 54-43 lead at the break. The Sparks were 7 of 14 from 3-point range by the intermission, with Stevens, Jackson and Plum combining to make 6 of 7.

A sex toy thrown from the stands landed near Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham. The incident occurred with 2:05 left in the second quarter with the object landing in the lane near Cunningham, who had been vocal on social media about fans throwing the toys on the court. Kelsey Plum kicked it into the stands. Cunningham walked over to the Sparks bench and was laughing about it.