Q&A: Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson is not ‘satisfied’ after standout first season at USC

“All that Jazz” is just one of the ways USC refers to its star guard, Jasmine “Jazzy” Davidson. Coming off an outstanding freshman campaign where she averaged 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year is still not satisfied.

After leading USC to a 17-13 record and No. 9 seed, Davidson and the Trojans will face the 8th-seeded Clemson Tigers (21-11) on Saturday for the first time ever in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Jazzy Davidson spoke to NBC Sports ahead of the tournament to discuss her first season and the team’s mindset heading into March Madness.

Jazzy Davidson’s interview with NBC Sports was lightly edited for length and clarity.

What does it mean to you to be USC’s first conference [Freshman] of the Year since JuJu Watkins and the seventh Trojan all-time?

Jazzy Davidson: It means a lot. I think this program has had some amazing players. So, just to be considered amongst those players that have won the award before, it’s a great honor.

There’s also a bunch of really great freshmen in [the Big Ten] Conference. It’s definitely an honor.

What was your initial reaction to learning you won [Big Ten Freshman of the Year]?

Jazzy Davidson: I was just super grateful just to have the coaches and teammates around me that I’ve had this year because without them, obviously, none of that would be possible. So yeah, very grateful.

JuJu [Watkins] said that you have her vote for National Freshman of the Year. What does it mean to you to have her support you in that way publicly and so outwardly?

Jazzy Davidson: It means a lot. I mean, I look up to her in a lot of ways. She’s kind of been like my older sister this year. So, just to have her support and her guidance throughout this whole year has been great.

What are you looking forward to most about playing with her next season?

Jazzy Davidson: Just kind of carrying the chemistry that we built off the court onto the court. Obviously, she’s an amazing player. So, yeah, just finally getting to share the court with her. It’ll be a lot of fun.

“Jasmine Davidson where do I even start” 😂



Same Ju, same pic.twitter.com/8ytCzadZFq — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) March 7, 2026

Do you feel like you met your own individual expectations for the season?

Jazzy Davidson: I’m probably my toughest critic. I feel like I’m pretty hard on myself. So, I always feel like I can do things better, no matter how good the box score might look or how good other people think I might have played. I think I’ve done okay, all right this season.

Just all right?

Jazzy Davidson: I mean, good. Yeah.

Why are you so hard on yourself?

Jazzy Davidson: I think just the goals that I have for myself, it’s just kind of like not being satisfied with anything or complacent. I think it’s one thing to recognize that you’re doing good, but I think there’s always room for improvement with everything.

What’s one moment from the season that you’re most proud of?

Jazzy Davidson: I would say our first away game when we played NC State. That whole game we were kind of clawing to get back in front and then we had that great game-winner play drawn up by Coach Lindsay [Gottlieb] and we executed it perfectly. That was a really cool moment. It was one of my first college games. It was just a really fun moment.

KEN FINDS JAZZY TO GIVE US THE LEAD!



USC 69, NC State 68 with 7.8 seconds to go pic.twitter.com/pDRxaI5pVL — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) November 9, 2025

If you had to describe your freshman campaign in one word, what would it be?

Jazzy Davidson: I would just say growth. I think the growth from my first game to my more recent games has been huge. I feel like I’ve learned a lot this season and I’m just super grateful to be surrounded by coaches and teammates that have helped me grow so much this season.

What was it like to get a player exclusive [shoe] and can you tell us about your involvement in that process and creating the shoe?

Jazzy Davidson: Yeah, it was a dream come true. I feel like every player kind of dreams of having their own PE shoe and for me, I’m a Nike girl. So, that was just a dream come true. I always grew up living in Oregon and getting to watch Sabrina [Ionescu] play in college, going to all her games. So, just having it be [the Sabrina 3] model was super cool.

“Having the opportunity to wear the Cardinal and Gold, it’s a huge blessing.”



Jazzy on her USC Sabrina 3 PEs ✌️ pic.twitter.com/7N8z9G3hM1 — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) December 22, 2025

The design process, we had a few meetings just online and I got to choose colors and storylines and little hidden gems in the shoe that tell more about me and my story. So yeah, it was really, really fun.

“Sisterhood means togetherness.”



Jazzy on her ‘Clackamas Sisterhood’ Sabrina 3 PEs 🎙️✌️ pic.twitter.com/61Kw5JYbx8 — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) January 7, 2026

What is your relationship like with Coach Gottlieb and what is it like to play for her?

Jazzy Davidson: It’s amazing. I mean, on the court, obviously she’s an amazing coach, but I would just say off the court is the biggest thing for me and the relationship that I’ve been able to form with her even before I got here. She’s been recruiting me since I was like in eighth grade, like 14, 13 years old. So, I’ve gotten to know her for a really long time and she’s just an amazing human being overall. So very, very grateful to play for someone like that.

What do you think is a part of your game that’s underrated that maybe people don’t notice or talk about enough?

Jazzy Davidson: I think before this season it was probably defensively, that aspect of my game, but I feel like that’s gotten a good amount of recognition this season. So, I don’t really know if there is one, [but] I would say defense.

Do you have any defensive goals, potential

awards you’d like to win or make a defensive team? Anything like that?

Jazzy Davidson: I don’t know about awards, but just more so doing whatever I can to help my team win, and if that’s defensively, that’s what I’m gonna do. Just putting a lot of effort in on both sides of the ball is super important to me [and] not taking breaks on one or the other side.

What’s your favorite thing to do on the court? Passing, shooting, something else?

Jazzy Davidson: I really enjoy doing all of it. I think defense is probably the most fun though, like getting a good block and then leading into transition. That’s really fun. Just making good plays for the team, whether that’s one more pass, scoring yourself or whatever it may be.

How are you feeling [physically] heading into

[the NCAA Tournament]?

Jazzy Davidson: I feel great. I’ve gotten a few days of rest. My body feels amazing. I’m super excited going into the tournament.

.

How do you turn it around quickly to let go of [your loss in the Big Ten Tournament] to prepare for March Madness?

Jazzy Davidson: Yeah, I think with the standards that we want to uphold in this program, some of the things like the attention to detail wasn’t where

it needed to be. I think it was kind of a wake up call because it is one and done now. So, yeah, just having better attention to detail, realizing that every play matters, and yeah, just growing off of that.

Was there any reason, maybe first time jitters, why the attention to detail [wasn’t] there [or] up to your normal standards for the team collectively?

Jazzy Davidson: I don’t think so. I think every team has bad games. It’s not like an if, it’s kind of a just when it happens and that happened to be one of ours. You just learn and grow from those experiences.

[Did] you all have a certain goal in mind in terms of seeding or [was] it just like, we’re ready for anything?

We’re just kind of ready for anything. I think we just have the mindset of coming in and, you know, just doing our best collectively as a team and I think the

rest will take care of itself.

Do you have any any superstitions or rituals ahead of your games?

Jazzy Davidson: I wouldn’t necessarily call it a superstition, but just eating a lot, drinking a lot. Make sure I get a good night’s rest [and] warming up properly.

Eating a lot. What does that mean?

Jazzy Davidson: I eat a lot, just kind of in general, just ‘cause my metabolism is pretty fast. So, I’m constantly just snacking or just having meals, making sure I’m fueled.

Is there any particular meal that you have to have or eat?

Jazzy Davidson: Game days, it’s usually like a sandwich, chicken and rice, like something of that sort, like light on the stomach, but fuels you.

Are there any WNBA players who you admire or who might inspire you or who you think your game is similar to?

Jazzy Davidson: I don’t really know if there’s any of my favorites I’m super similar in game to, but Candace Parker was one of my favorite players growing up. Sabrina Ionescu, obviously, just growing up going to her games at the University of Oregon [and] Napheesa Collier. I would say those three are probably my three favorites.

Jazzy Davidson reveals her three favorite WNBA players! 🧡⛹️‍♀️



Had the pleasure to chat with Jazzy ahead of the tourney! We discussed:



- Big Ten Freshman of the Year honor

- Relationship w/JuJu Watkins

- NCAA Tournament

- And more!



👉🏾 https://t.co/ITrykxrJBk pic.twitter.com/dQTqnU9vYM — Natalie Esquire (@natfluential) March 20, 2026

What was it [that] drew you to them?

Jazzy Davidson: Sabrina, she’s an amazing passer. Her shooting ability is insane. The way she sees the floor is just next level. So, that was always just so much fun to watch. Growing up, I would say Candace Parker, like the attitude and demeanor that she brings onto the court every time she played was awesome to watch as well. Just a super exciting player to watch. And then Napheesa, I would just say like her demeanor, the way she carries herself. She’s never too high or too low. The level that she’s played at for such a long time, it’s really amazing. You don’t really see it very often.