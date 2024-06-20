 Skip navigation
2024 World Supercross (WSX) schedule announced

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 20, 2024 06:19 PM

The World Supercross Championship (WSX) announced its 2024 calendar with four rounds scheduled in three cities, including one doubleheader in Perth, Australia.

WSX will begin their season in Vancouver, Canada, on October 26, 2024, for Round 1, head to Perth on November 23 - 24, and conclude in Abu Dhabi on Yas Island on December 4.

The Abu Dhabi round will coincide with the Formula 1 season finale, scheduled for December 8.

Ken Roczen plans to return from a season-ending injury in the Monster Energy Supercross Series to contend for his third consecutive championship. In 2022 and 2023, he beat Joey Savatgy each time, with Vince Friese finishing third in 2022 and Dean Wilson taking the final spot on the podium in 2023.

Each round of the WSX comprises qualification, heats, a Superpole session that determines gate picks, and a main event.

The 2022 season featured two rounds. Eli Tomac won that season’s inaugural race in Cardiff, Wales, with Savatgy taking the checkers in Melbourne, Australia.

The 2023 calendar was initially scheduled for six rounds but got trimmed to three when the series restructured midway through the season. Roczen won races in Birmingham, England and the finale in Melbourne. Savatgy won in Abu Dhabi.

