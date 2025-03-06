 Skip navigation
How to watch Paris-Nice 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map for eight day cycling race
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo is having a cross-country skiing world championships for the ages
Three tied after opening round of Blue Bay LPGA in China

Top Clips

Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 1
Jones: 'Aggressive' isn't right word for FA plans
Raiders inform Minshew he'll be released

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
How to watch Paris-Nice 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map for eight day cycling race
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo is having a cross-country skiing world championships for the ages
Three tied after opening round of Blue Bay LPGA in China

Top Clips

Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 1
Jones: 'Aggressive' isn't right word for FA plans
Raiders inform Minshew he'll be released

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Adolis García

  
Published March 6, 2025 09:48 AM
Adolis GarcíaTEX - OF
Bats: RAge: 32Mixed 5x5: $4 | AL 5x5: $13
2024: RF:131Mixed 2026: $3 | 2027: $1
Outlook: García’s health will be worth monitoring closely during spring training. In addition to returning from a left knee strain, he suffered a minor oblique injury in the early days of Cactus League action. The injury concerns are unlikely to evaporate completely as he approaches his mid-30’s, but García has been one of the most consistent power-speed combo producers in the fantasy landscape for a presidential term at this juncture, posting at least 25 homers and nine steals in four consecutive seasons dating back to 2021. His underlying batted ball metrics, most notably last year’s near-elite 48.2 percent hard-hit rate make it easy to forecast a return to the 30-homer plateau. However, it’s fair to wonder if the double-digit thefts are gone for good, especially in the wake of last year’s knee issues. He’s still a surefire top 30-40 range fantasy outfielder, but there’s a clear ceiling to his potential at this stage of his career.
Mentions
