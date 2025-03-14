 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brandon Nimmo

  
Published March 13, 2025 10:10 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Brandon NimmoNYM - OF
Bats: LAge: 31Mixed 5x5: $3 | NL 5x5: $10
2024: LF:142 CF:28Mixed 2026: $2 | 2027: $1
Outlook: Nimmo is coming off an incredibly frustrating season. He exploded in the first half with 16 homers and an .815 OPS, but hit .190 after the All-Star break and watched his power evaporate. It came out during the playoffs that he was struggling with plantar fasciitis and had a visible limp for most of the NLCS. Sadly, injuries have always been part of his profile and that magical, fully healthy season with power, speed – he just stole a career-high 15 bases – and a high batting average from him may just never come. Still, he was coming off three consecutive seasons with at least an .800 OPS and we learned of a clear and obvious reason his production fell off. Keep an eye on the Mets’ lineups in spring training too because there’s a chance Nimmo could hit third, right between Juan Soto and Pete Alonso. Or, he could be fourth just after Francisco Lindor, Soto, and Alonso with Mark Vientos possibly filling in somewhere in there. An elite season may be inside Nimmo after all as he’s about to have more opportunities to drive in runs than he’s ever had.
