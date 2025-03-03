 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brice Turang

  
Published March 3, 2025 09:17 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Brice TurangMIL - 2B
Bats: LAge: 25Mixed 5x5: $4 | NL 5x5: $11
2024: 2B:152Mixed 2026: $2 | 2027: $1
Outlook: Few players did more to elevate their status last season than Turang. Two years ago, he was statistically one of the worst hitters in baseball with an egregious .585 OPS. Yet, the Brewers still entrusted him as their starting second baseman heading into 2024 and he repaid them with 4.7 bWAR as he wound up taking the third most plate appearances on their team. More importantly for fantasy, he stole 50 bases in the process. That gaudy number has him being drafted among the first 150 picks, but his profile carries significant risk. While he improved at the plate, he was still worse than league average and projects to be so again. Also, his strong start to the season gave way to a disastrous second half where he slashed .220/.277/.287. His excellent defense gives him some leash from a playing time perspective, which is a good thing for fantasy managers. But that poor second half is a warning sign as we move into 2025.
BriceTurang.jpg

