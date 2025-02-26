 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Colorado Rockies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Toglia
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Steer

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_northwesternminn_250223.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Minnesota
nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Colorado Rockies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Toglia
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Steer

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_northwesternminn_250223.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Minnesota
nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Christian Walker

  
Published February 25, 2025 09:37 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Christian WalkerHOU - 1B
Bats: RAge: 33Mixed 5x5: $9 | AL 5x5: $16
2024: 1B:129Mixed 2026: $8 | 2027: $6
Outlook: Walker was well on his way to his third straight 30-homer campaign before an oblique injury sidelined him from July 29 to September 2, costing him over a month of the season. The 33-year-old slugger finished with 26 homers and 84 RBI while slashing .251/.335/.468 across 552 plate appearances. While his strikeout rate was slightly elevated from the previous two seasons, he exchanged some contact for power, with a 48% hard-hit rate and 13.3% barrel rate. After eight seasons in Arizona, Walker departs for Houston after signing a three-year, $60 million contract with the Astros. He goes from a slightly below-average park for right-handed power to an above-average park for righties with the Crawford Boxes in left field. That should help Walker maintain his home run production as he enters his age-34 season. Expect more of the same in 2025 from one of the premiere power-hitting first basemen.
walker.jpg

Mentions
Walker_Christian (1).jpg Christian Walker Houston Astros Primary Logo Houston Astros