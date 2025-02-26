2025 Fantasy Preview: Christian Walker

Outlook: Walker was well on his way to his third straight 30-homer campaign before an oblique injury sidelined him from July 29 to September 2, costing him over a month of the season. The 33-year-old slugger finished with 26 homers and 84 RBI while slashing .251/.335/.468 across 552 plate appearances. While his strikeout rate was slightly elevated from the previous two seasons, he exchanged some contact for power, with a 48% hard-hit rate and 13.3% barrel rate. After eight seasons in Arizona, Walker departs for Houston after signing a three-year, $60 million contract with the Astros. He goes from a slightly below-average park for right-handed power to an above-average park for righties with the Crawford Boxes in left field. That should help Walker maintain his home run production as he enters his age-34 season. Expect more of the same in 2025 from one of the premiere power-hitting first basemen.