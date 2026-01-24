 Skip navigation
SX 2026 Rd 02 San Diego 450 Jorge Prado leads Jason Anderson.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 3 Anaheim 2 450: Heat Results, Updates: Jorge Prado, Eli Tomac win heats
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Chance Hymas.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 3 Anaheim 2 250: Heat Results, Updates: Chance Hymas, Haiden Deegan win heats
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news

uswnt_3_raw_260124.jpg
Bethune flicks in USWNT’s third vs. Paraguay
uswnt_1_raw_260124.jpg
Turner gets behind Paraguay for 1-0 USWNT lead
uswnt_6_raw_260124.jpg
Sears seals USWNT’s 6-0 blowout of Paraguay

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hall has 24 points as Auburn beats No. 16 Florida 76-67 for first win in Gainesville since 1996

  
Published January 24, 2026 06:48 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Keyshawn Hall scored 24 points, including 22 in Auburn’s dominant and stunning first half, and the Tigers upset No. 16 Florida 76-67 on Saturday for the program’s first win in Gainesville since 1996.

Auburn used 7-0, 8-0 and 12-0 runs en route to a 15-point halftime lead in a matchup of 2025 Final Four teams, building enough of a cushion to withstand the Gators’ frantic rally after the break.

Defending national champion Florida (14-6, 5-2 Southeastern Conference), an 11 1/2-point favorite, tied the game twice in the second half, but Auburn’s Tahaad Pettiford hit a driving layup with 4:24 remaining to push the lead to 62-56. The Tigers (13-7, 4-3) held on from there for their third consecutive win.

The outcome ended Florida’s five-game winning streak, its 16-game home winning streak and its 15-game winning streak in the series.

Hall was the difference. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound senior made 8 of 17 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. He got just about anything he wanted in the first half inside and made an array of shots from every level.

The Tigers mostly neutralized the best rebounding team in the country, outscoring Florida 36-28 in the paint and holding big men Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon to a combined 11 points and 16 rebounds.

KeShawn Murphy added 16 points and nine rebounds for Auburn, and Pettiford chipped in 11 points and five boards while being heckled by chants of “D-U-I, D-U-I” every time he touched the ball.

Thomas Haugh led Florida with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Urban Klavzar added 12 points off the bench.

Up next

Auburn hosts Texas on Wednesday night.

Florida plays at South Carolina on Wednesday night.