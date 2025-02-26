 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Christopher Morel

  
Published February 26, 2025 01:29 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Christopher MorelTB - 3B/2B
Bats: RAge: 25Mixed 5x5: $6 | AL 5x5: $14
2024: 3B:74 2B:21 LF:11Mixed 2026: $6 | 2027: $5
Outlook: Morel came to the Rays mid-season in a trade for Isaac Paredes and really struggled, slashing .191/.258/.289 with three home runs and 56 strikeouts in 49 games. While he cut back on his chase rates and overall swing rates, he still swings and misses at a high rate and posts well-below-average contact rates. His barrel rate also fell for the third straight season as pitchers continued to attack him low in the zone and prevent him from lifting the ball. Morel is also a poor defender almost everywhere, so even though the Rays will hope he can stick in left field, there’s a chance he remains just a DH who won’t make enough contact to hit higher than .220. He should continue to post at least 20 home runs and 10 steals, but his batting average and playing time concerns make him a risky pick in fantasy drafts.
