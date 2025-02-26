2025 Fantasy Preview: Christopher Morel

Outlook: Morel came to the Rays mid-season in a trade for Isaac Paredes and really struggled, slashing .191/.258/.289 with three home runs and 56 strikeouts in 49 games. While he cut back on his chase rates and overall swing rates, he still swings and misses at a high rate and posts well-below-average contact rates. His barrel rate also fell for the third straight season as pitchers continued to attack him low in the zone and prevent him from lifting the ball. Morel is also a poor defender almost everywhere, so even though the Rays will hope he can stick in left field, there’s a chance he remains just a DH who won’t make enough contact to hit higher than .220. He should continue to post at least 20 home runs and 10 steals, but his batting average and playing time concerns make him a risky pick in fantasy drafts.