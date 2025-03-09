2025 Fantasy Preview: Clay Holmes

Outlook: Holmes was his usually stellar self when it came to getting grounders and strikeouts last season, but he had miserable fortune in converting his save chances as the Yankees’ closer. He was pulled from the role after taking his 11th blown save on Sept. 3, and he was still charged with two more afterwards while setting up for Luke Weaver. Holmes did come through nicely in the playoffs afterwards, but after becoming a free agent, he decided he wanted to give starting a try and signed a three-year, $38 million deal with the Mets. Given that he’s been exclusively a sinker-slider pitcher the last three years, it will be interesting to see what Holmes reincorporates into his arsenal while starting for the first time since 2018; he used to throw curves, cutters and changeups as a prospect, though the changeup was never very good. He might not need much more than his big two; while his strikeout rate will surely dip as he tries to pace himself, he’ll likely remain one of baseball’s top groundball pitchers. There’s a good chance he’ll offer some early season mixed-league value. It’s possible he’ll spend much of the second half back in the pen as a setup man in order to limit his workload.