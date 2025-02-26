 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Cody Bellinger

  By
  D.J. Short,
  By
  D.J. Short
  
Published February 25, 2025 09:47 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Cody BellingerNYY - OF/1B
Bats: LAge: 29Mixed 5x5: $8 | AL 5x5: $15
2024: RF:49 CF:48 1B:22Mixed 2026: $6 | 2027: $3
Outlook: The Yankees acquired Bellinger from the Cubs this winter and there may not be a better home park suited to his current skill set than Yankee Stadium. Bellinger has sacrificed power for contact over the last few seasons with shrinking home run and strikeout totals, but still pulls his fly balls at a high rate. Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field will reward that high volume of pulled fly balls and could help him get back to the 30-homer plateau for the first time since 2019. Otherwise, he’s very likely to chip in a solid batting average, double-digit stolen bases, and could even be a contender to hit leadoff in a strong Yankees’ lineup.
cbellinger.jpg

