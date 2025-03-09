2025 Fantasy Preview: Cristopher Sánchez

Outlook: One of 2023’s bigger surprises after moving into the Phillies rotation, Sánchez kept it going last season, though how he got there was a bit different. In his breakthrough season, Sánchez had a 24% strikeout rate, a 6:1 K:BB and a 4.0% home run rate. Last season, he had a 20% strikeout rate, a 3.5:1 K:BB and a 1.4% home run rate. Sánchez added velocity last season, actually throwing a bit harder than he did when he entered the league as a reliever. It didn’t help with the strikeouts, but he did produce weaker contact. Also, while neither is probably quite his true ability, Sánchez should be closer to 2024’s home run rate than 2023’s going forward. It would be nice to see Sánchez’s strikeout rate come back up some this year, but he’s so solid in terms of producing grounders and avoiding walks that he’s a safe bet as a fourth or fifth starter in mixed leagues regardless. With his velocity on the rise this spring, there’s even the chance for more.