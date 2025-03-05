2025 Fantasy Preview: Edwin Díaz

Outlook: Back from the torn patellar tendon that cost him all of 2023, Díaz had a turbulent first half last season. He actually started off just fine in April, but May saw him blow four of five save chances. That doesn’t even include the worst outing of all, when he gave away a four-run lead in the ninth (not technically a blown save) against the Marlins. He was supposed to lose his closing gig at that point, but he instead spent a couple of weeks on the IL with a shoulder impingement. He resumed closing after returning and seemed to have things turned around, only to get a 10-game sticky-hand ban on June 23. Finally able to settle in during July, he was stellar the rest of the way, posting a 2.64 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings. He did have one postseason blowup in the NLDS, but he was great in the NLCS defeat, allowing two hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Díaz’s stuff wasn’t quite as good last season as during his incredible 2022 campaign, but it wasn’t far enough off to worry about. He should be an elite fantasy closer.