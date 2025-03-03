2025 Fantasy Preview: Gabriel Moreno

Outlook: Two separate stints on the injured list for a sprained thumb and adductor strain limited Moreno to 351 plate appearances in 2024. The 24-year-old backstop didn’t take the step forward many expected from him, hitting just five homers with a .266/.353/.380 slash line. While his batting average dipped, he showed some encouraging signs with better plate discipline, with more walks, and fewer ground balls, inching his barrel rate upward to 6.6%. If Moreno could stay healthy in 2025, he could make for a solid accumulator with a better batting average than most catchers while also chipping in a handful of steals. It’s safe to project 8-10 home runs, but there’s room for growth in the power department from the young catcher if he can continue to lower his ground ball rate.