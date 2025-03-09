 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Hunter Greene

  
Published March 9, 2025 10:56 AM
MLB: New York Mets-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Hunter GreeneCIN - SP
Throws: RAge: 25Mixed 5x5: $4 | NL 5x5: $10
2024: Started: 26 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $5 | 2027: $4
Outlook: A league-average starter his first two years, Greene spent the first 4 ½ months of last season performing like a Cy Young contender. Getting more movement on his fastball finally made the high-90s offering an asset, and he produced enough soft contact to overcome the challenge of working in a top hitter’s park half of the time. Unfortunately, Greene started dealing with a sore elbow in August, and though he was able to return to make two late starts, there’s some lingering concern there going forward. His tough situation in Cincinnati hasn’t changed, and he still walks too many batters. He also topped the majors with 19 HBPs last season. Greene was a smart pick with his modest draft cost last year, but now that he’s going in the first 10 rounds, staying away seems like the plan.
hunter greene.jpg

