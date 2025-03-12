 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jesús Luzardo

  
Published March 12, 2025 03:41 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Jesús LuzardoPHI - SP
Throws: LAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $3 | NL 5x5: $9
2024: Started: 12 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $3 | 2027: $2
Outlook: Although he became the Marlins’ Opening Day starter with Sandy Alcantara on the shelf, Luzardo was never right last year. He landed on the IL with elbow tightness after going 0-2 with a 6.58 ERA in his first five starts. The Marlins let him pull of a quick return in mid-May, but he went down again in June, this time because of a stress reaction in his back, and never returned. In spite of the lengthy absence, he was in demand as a trade candidate at the winter meetings and ended up being sent to Philadelphia for two prospects. A healthy Luzardo is a force to be reckoned with; he had a 29% strikeout rate and a 3.48 ERA between 2022, when he was limited to 18 starts by a forearm strain, and 2023, when he made 32 starts and topped his career-best innings total by 63. He’s expected to be 100 percent this spring, and he should be a nice contributor in mixed leagues for however long that lasts.
luzardo.jpg

