2025 Fantasy Preview: Jordan Westburg

Outlook: Westburg cemented his spot in the Orioles’ lineup with a tremendous start to the season, slashing .281/.332/.505 in his first 77 games with 13 home runs, and six steals. The second part of the season was less favorable with Westburg hitting .223/.260/.421 with five home runs in 30 games before fracturing his hand at the end of July. The exit velocities, in particular on fly balls, were much better for Westburg in 2024, but he pulled the ball less than in 2023 which brings his power upside into question. The 25-year-old is a free-swinger, but his whiff rates aren’t much of a concern since he swings enough that he makes better than league average contact. As a result, a .260-.270 average with 25 home runs while hitting in a strong lineup is a possible outcome and that makes him a solid target in all formats.