2025 Fantasy Preview: Josh Jung

  
Published March 13, 2025 10:01 PM
Josh JungTEX - 3B
Bats: RAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $3 | AL 5x5: $12
2024: 3B:40Mixed 2026: $6 | 2027: $6
Outlook: Fantasy managers should be willing to give Jung a much-needed mulligan in the wake of last year’s persistent wrist issues, which limited the former top prospect to just 46 contests. The 26-year-old budding slugger is just one season removed from a 23-homer rookie season and projects as a top-20 option at the hot corner for fantasy purposes this year, if he’s fully healthy. Offseason reports have been extremely encouraging during his recovery from right wrist surgery, and he should enter spring training without any limitations. He’s worth monitoring closely in Cactus League contests, but barring something unexpected, Jung fits the bill as a logical bounceback candidate for fantasy purposes.
