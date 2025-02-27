2025 Fantasy Preview: Juan Soto

Outlook: Soto parlayed his one season with the Yankees into a career year and a record-breaking payday with the Mets. The 26-year-old posted career highs in home runs, runs scored, barrel rate, and his second-best RBI season ever. While some of that was due to the short right field dimensions in Yankee Stadium, Soto’s fly ball rate wasn’t much higher than his career average. He pulled the ball more often and limited his groundballs, but he also swung more often than he has since 2019 and swung outside of the strike zone more than he ever has. That more aggressive approach led to slightly fewer walks but more contact, which is a good trade-off for him. Soto will be moving to a worse park for left-handed power, so he may not hit 40 home runs again but it’s safe to assume he will hit around .285 with 35+ home runs, 190 or more Runs+RBI, and six stolen bases while playing for the Mets in 2025. That’s first-round fantasy production.