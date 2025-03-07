2025 Fantasy Preview: Kodai Senga

Outlook: An essentially lost 2024 season saw Senga miss the first four months with a shoulder strain and the subsequent two with a calf strain suffered in his first start back. While aiming to return for the final week of the regular season, he strained his triceps in a rehab start. He returned to pitch in the postseason anyway, but he was largely ineffective in allowing seven runs in five innings over three appearances. At least Senga’s stuff did seem to be largely intact when he was on the mound. As much credit as Senga’s ghost forkball gets, it’s his low-90s cutter that’s the real star of the show, and he’s thus far struck out 30 percent of the batters he’s faced in MLB. He was expected to have a normal offseason after the injuries. That doesn’t mean he’ll stay healthy, and that the Mets will rarely use him on four days’ rest will cut into his upside even if he does, but he’ll likely perform as a top-30 SP while not on the injured list.