2025 Fantasy Preview: Ozzie Albies

  
Published March 3, 2025 09:44 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Ozzie AlbiesATL - 2B
Bats: BAge: 28Mixed 5x5: $5 | NL 5x5: $12
2024: 2B:99Mixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $2
Outlook: Albies’ stock has taken a hit after two of his last three seasons were subpar and injury-riddled. Also, his once high-end speed has faded towards league average and his offensive profile looks a bit more subdued without stolen base upside. Yet, he hit the hardest ball of his career last season at 113.7 MPH and still has some of the highest projected counting stats at a shallow second base position. Chances are he’s being undervalued right now and has a decent shot to bounce back while still just 28 years old and in one of baseball’s best lineups. Also, it’s worth noting Albies switch-hit slightly less often down the stretch last season. He’s always been a significantly better hitter from the right side and could likely benefit from sticking on that side of the plate.
OzzieAlbies.jpg

