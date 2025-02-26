2025 Fantasy Preview: Pete Alonso

Outlook: After a negotiation that was more difficult than that of Juan Soto – per Steve Cohen – Alonso is back where he belongs at first base for the Mets. One reason it was so difficult for the two sides to strike a deal is because Alonso’s profile has more holes than it did a few years ago. His strikeout rate has risen for three straight seasons after falling in each of his first four. More worrisome, he did less damage on pitches in the heart of the zone and seemed to be squeezing the bat a little too tightly all year with his free agency looming. He’s become more selective, which could be a good thing, while also not doing the same high degree of damage he did as a young player. This is the kind of nit-picking one does when hammering out a long contract though, not when spending a mid-round pick in a draft. He’s never had fewer than 34 home runs in a full season and it felt like a lot had to go wrong for him to wind up there last season. Hopefully he’s refreshed, recharged, and ready to go about his second-consecutive contract year with a vengeance. It doesn’t hurt that he may be hitting directly behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto. Few players in the league will have more RBI opportunities than Alonso.