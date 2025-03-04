2025 Fantasy Preview: Ryan Pressly

Outlook: After four years as a closer, Pressly, who showed signs of decline in 2023, found himself bumped back into a setup role last year as a result of the Astros’ Josh Hader signing, something he definitely wasn’t happy about. Pressly held it together for the most part, but his strikeout rate dipped to 24%, down from 28% in 2023 and 34% from 2018-22 and he had a higher OPS against than the league average for the first time since his 28-inning 2014 campaign. In spite of that, the Cubs came calling over the winter, taking on $8.5 million of Pressly’s $14 million salary and giving up pitching prospect in Juan Bello in order to acquire the 36-year-old as their closer. Pressly might prove adequate, but unless his stuff comes back a bit, he promises to make things interesting most nights.