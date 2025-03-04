 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Scott

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_davanteadams_250304.jpg
Adams could land on the Saints or Chiefs
nbc_roto_giantspick_250304.jpg
Giants reportedly eyeing trade up to No. 1 pick
roczen_with_fans.jpg
Supercross 2025: Daytona biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Scott

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_davanteadams_250304.jpg
Adams could land on the Saints or Chiefs
nbc_roto_giantspick_250304.jpg
Giants reportedly eyeing trade up to No. 1 pick
roczen_with_fans.jpg
Supercross 2025: Daytona biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Ryan Pressly

  
Published March 4, 2025 04:46 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Ryan PresslyCHI - RP
Throws: RAge: 36Mixed 5x5: $5 | NL 5x5: $10
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 59Mixed 2026: $0 | 2027: $0
Outlook: After four years as a closer, Pressly, who showed signs of decline in 2023, found himself bumped back into a setup role last year as a result of the Astros’ Josh Hader signing, something he definitely wasn’t happy about. Pressly held it together for the most part, but his strikeout rate dipped to 24%, down from 28% in 2023 and 34% from 2018-22 and he had a higher OPS against than the league average for the first time since his 28-inning 2014 campaign. In spite of that, the Cubs came calling over the winter, taking on $8.5 million of Pressly’s $14 million salary and giving up pitching prospect in Juan Bello in order to acquire the 36-year-old as their closer. Pressly might prove adequate, but unless his stuff comes back a bit, he promises to make things interesting most nights.
RyanPressly.jpg

Mentions
Pressly_Ryan.jpg Ryan Pressly Chicago Cubs Primary Logo Chicago Cubs