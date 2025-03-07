 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Shane McClanahan

  
Published March 7, 2025 10:34 AM
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Shane McClanahanTB - SP
Throws: LAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $3 | AL 5x5: $8
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $5 | 2027: $4
Outlook: The Rays weren’t about to let McClanahan attempt a return from Aug. 2023 Tommy John surgery at the end of last season, but they do expect him to be full go this spring. We’ll just have to wait and see whether the McClanahan of 2022 (5.1 K:BB, 50% GB, 33% hard-hit, 2.79 xERA) shows up or if it’s the McClanahan of 2023 (3.0 K:BB, 44 % GB, 42% hard-hit, 4.10 xERA). Given that he might need his workload managed some (the Rays are looking for 150 innings from him) and he’s losing his pitcher-friendly home ballpark for a year, he appears overrated right now. Perhaps he’ll shake off those concerns, but he just wasn’t as good in 2023 as the ERA suggests and his stuff might not be all of the way up to par this year.
