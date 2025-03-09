 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Sonny Gray

  
Published March 9, 2025 05:56 PM
MLB: New York Mets-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Sonny GraySTL - SP
Throws: RAge: 35Mixed 5x5: $7 | NL 5x5: $13
2024: Started: 28 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $5 | 2027: $2
Outlook: Prior to last season, just six pitchers 34 or older had ever posted a 30% strikeout rate while qualifying for the ERA title: Randy Johnson (six times), Max Scherzer (three times), Nolan Ryan (twice), Justin Verlander (twice), Curt Schilling and Charlie Morton. Gray and Chris Sale both joined the club in 2024, with Gray hitting the 30% mark for the first or second time in his career, depending on whether one wants to count his 11 starts in 2020. Gray did miss his final two scheduled starts with some forearm tendinitis, but he was supposed to have a normal offseason. There was talk of him being traded with the Cardinals trying to rebuild, but Gray has a no-trade clause and it sounded like he was prepared to wield it. His stuff is obviously as good as ever, and while he’s typically good for one IL stint per year, he’s avoided major injury throughout his career. He’s a fine mid-rotation option in mixed leagues with some upwards mobility if he does allow himself to be dealt to a better team.
sonnygray.jpg

