2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Schwellenbach

Outlook: Serving primarily a shortstop, Schwellenbach spent just 31 2/3 innings on the mound in three years at the University of Nebraska. Still, when it came time for the 2021 draft, most were looking at him as a pitcher. The Braves used a second-round pick on him and then lost him to Tommy John before he ever pitched a game. That he’s risen so quickly since returning in 2023 is ridiculously impressive. He totaled only 110 minor league innings -- all but the final 13 in A-ball -- before debuting last year and performing like a No. 2 starter. He came up particularly huge in the end, allowing five runs in his final four starts as the Braves eked into the postseason. In spite of his lack of experience, Schwellenbach has a six-pitch arsenal and impressive command. He misses bats with his splitter and slider, and while he wasn’t a big groundball pitcher as a rookie, his minor league numbers suggest he’ll do better there going forward. Maybe he won’t wind up as a true ace, but he should be very good for a long time. He’s a fine No. 3 in mixed leagues.