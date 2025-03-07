 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bryan Woo
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bailey Ober
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh, Simone Manuel off to fast starts in 2025 with Tyr Pro Swim Series wins

Top Clips

oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_250306.jpg
McIntosh dominates 200m butterfly in Westmont
oly_swm100br_michaelandrew_250306.jpg
Andrew makes statement in 100m breaststroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglass_250306.jpg
Douglass holds off King in 100m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bryan Woo
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bailey Ober
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh, Simone Manuel off to fast starts in 2025 with Tyr Pro Swim Series wins

Top Clips

oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_250306.jpg
McIntosh dominates 200m butterfly in Westmont
oly_swm100br_michaelandrew_250306.jpg
Andrew makes statement in 100m breaststroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglass_250306.jpg
Douglass holds off King in 100m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Schwellenbach

  
Published March 6, 2025 09:35 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Spencer SchwellenbachATL - SP
Throws: RAge: 24Mixed 5x5: $10 | NL 5x5: $18
2024: Started: 21 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $13 | 2027: $15
Outlook: Serving primarily a shortstop, Schwellenbach spent just 31 2/3 innings on the mound in three years at the University of Nebraska. Still, when it came time for the 2021 draft, most were looking at him as a pitcher. The Braves used a second-round pick on him and then lost him to Tommy John before he ever pitched a game. That he’s risen so quickly since returning in 2023 is ridiculously impressive. He totaled only 110 minor league innings -- all but the final 13 in A-ball -- before debuting last year and performing like a No. 2 starter. He came up particularly huge in the end, allowing five runs in his final four starts as the Braves eked into the postseason. In spite of his lack of experience, Schwellenbach has a six-pitch arsenal and impressive command. He misses bats with his splitter and slider, and while he wasn’t a big groundball pitcher as a rookie, his minor league numbers suggest he’ll do better there going forward. Maybe he won’t wind up as a true ace, but he should be very good for a long time. He’s a fine No. 3 in mixed leagues.
SpencerSchwellenbach.jpg

Mentions
Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves Primary Logo Atlanta Braves